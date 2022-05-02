MLB Standings 2022

Here are the latest MLB standings in 2022. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and MLB playoff predictions will provide additional perspective on where all 30 teams stand during the 162-game season.

Related: Don’t miss any of the action, check out Sportsnaut’s MLB Games Today TV schedule now

What does MLB stand for?

MLB stands for Major League Baseball, a professional baseball organization in the United States. While professional baseball started in 1869. The National League was founded in February 1876 and the American League started in 1901. This is the 147th season in MLB history.

Sportsnaut will provide the latest MLB scores throughout the 2022 season, with MLB standings updated each day.

How many teams are in the MLB?

There are 30 MLB teams. The National League is home to the oldest teams, including the Atlanta Braves (formerly Boston Red Stockings), Chicago Cubs (previously Chicago White Stockings), Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Francisco Giants.

The New York Yankees were founded in 1901, along with the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, and Oakland Athletics. In 1998, the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks were formed, becoming the most recently expanded MLB teams.

How many games are left in the MLB season?

We’ve officially passed the first months of the 2022 MLB season. Multiple games have been postponed until later this summer due to rainouts, resulting in teams having played a varied number of games. However, all 30 MLB teams have played at least 22 games thus far.

MLB standings use fractions, 0.5 games, to help determine the order when teams have played a different number of games. At the end of the 2022 season, every team will have played 162 games.

Who has the best record in MLB

The New York Yankees entered May atop the MLB standings with the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers right behind them.

How many wild card teams are there in MLB?

Under the new MLB collective-bargaining agreement, the postseason was expanded starting in 2022. Under the new format, there are three wild card teams in the NL and thee teams in the AL. Each wild card team with the lowest seed faces the division winner with the lowest record. The format looks like this.

No. 6 wild card team vs No. 3 division winner

No. 5 wild card team vs No. 4 wild card team

Each AL and NL Wild Card series is a best-of-three set. The No. 1 seed, the team with the best record in each league, hosts the winner of the 4 vs. 5 matchup. Meanwhile, the No. 2 seed faces the winner of the No. 3 vs No. 6 in the Divisional Round.

Related: MLB playoffs schedule, projections

When is the MLB World Series?

The date for the 2022 World Series will be released later this year. The MLB regular season concludes on Oct. 5 with the playoffs beginning two days later. The 2021 World Series started on October 21.

Five days after the World Series concludes, MLB free agency begins.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2022 – Trea Turner, Jacob deGrom headline loaded class

Who won the MLB World Series in 2021?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 2021, defeating the Houston Astros in six games. Jorge Soler, who signed with the Miami Marlins this offseason, won 2021 World Series MVP after hitting three home runs and posting a 1.191 OPS with six RBI. It was a remarkable outcome considering Atlanta finished the 2021 regular season 12th in the MLB standings.

2021 World Series recap

Recent World Series winners

2020: Los Angeles Dodgers (6 games vs Tampa Bay Rays)

Los Angeles Dodgers (6 games vs Tampa Bay Rays) 2019: Washington Nationals (7 games vs Houston Astros)

Washington Nationals (7 games vs Houston Astros) 2018: Boston Red Sox (5 games vs Los Angeles Dodgers)

Boston Red Sox (5 games vs Los Angeles Dodgers) 2017: Houston Astros (7 games vs Los Angeles Dodgers)

Houston Astros (7 games vs Los Angeles Dodgers) 2016: Chicago Cubs (7 games vs Cleveland Guardians)

Chicago Cubs (7 games vs Cleveland Guardians) 2015: Kansas City Royals (5 games vs New York Mets)

Kansas City Royals (5 games vs New York Mets) 2014: San Francisco Giants (7 games vs Kansas City Royals)

San Francisco Giants (7 games vs Kansas City Royals) 2013: Boston Red Sox (6 games vs St. Louis Cardinals)

Boston Red Sox (6 games vs St. Louis Cardinals) 2012: San Francisco Giants (4 games vs Detroit Tigers)

San Francisco Giants (4 games vs Detroit Tigers) 2011: St. Louis Cardinals (7 games vs Texas Rangers)

More must-reads: