Margate, FL

Margate PD Takes Murder Suspect Into Custody

By CBSMiami.com Team
 1 day ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Margate Police Department has arrested Evan Rosenthal for a murder that occurred Saturday night.

According to Margate PD, officers responded to a call of a possible homicide in the 5500 block of Lakeside Drive at around 7 p.m.

Officers found an adult woman, later identified as 69-year-old Laurie Bellshim, dead inside the residence.

Margate PD said the preliminary investigation led them to Rosenthal.

The 48-year-old has been charged with murder and is currently at the Broward County Jail.

The Margate Police Department is asking anyone with information about the case to call Det. Michael Berryman at (954) 972-7111.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Jail#Margate Pd#Cbsmiami
