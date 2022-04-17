ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in Laclede County homicide investigation

By Frances Watson
KYTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after deputies say a man fatally shot his girlfriend Saturday afternoon. Deputies have arrested Dillion Bacon, 22, of Lebanon in the investigation. Formal charges are pending from the Laclede County Prosecutor. Bacon is accused...

KYTV

Meth bust in Norwood, Mo. leads to several arrests

NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested three people Friday during a drug bust in Wright County. Kim Anthony, 58, and Brett Anthony, 41, are both behind bars. Investigators say both are a prior and persistent felony offenders. They are jailed for felony possession of a controlled substance, but the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says formal charges are pending. A third person was arrested, but not named in the investigation.
NORWOOD, MO
KYTV

Two charged in Phelps County drug bust, four weapons also recovered

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are behind bars in connection with a recent drug bust in Phelps County. Chad Krause, 42, and Mackenzie Wagner, 24, are being held at the Phelps County Jail. Krause was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Wagner was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
KYTV

Laclede County authorities arrest 2 Conway, Mo. brothers for distributing methamphetamine

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County authorities arrested two Conway, Mo. brothers, both 27-years-old, for distributing methamphetamine. Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group officers, Laclede County deputies, and members of the Missouri Highway Patrol executed a search warrant Monday in the 500 block of First Street in Conway. Investigators say the search warrant led to the seizure of nearly a pound of methamphetamine. Officers also seized an additional 52 grams of marijuana.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Eight-year-old driver injured in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - An eight-year-old driver suffered minor injuries after crashing a car near Aurora. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash Sunday evening two miles southwest of Aurora on Farm Road 1170. Investigators say the child drove a 2010 Ford Fusion off the right side of the...
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Man charged in Texas County meth bust

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors have charged a man after a meth bust Thursday in Texas County. Shawn Skouby, 46, of Raymondville is being held in the Texas County Jail on one charge of delivery of a controlled substance. He is jailed on a $250,000 bond. A joint investigation...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KYTV

AMBER ALERT: Police locate 2-year-old abducted in St. Louis area

RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KY3) - A 2-year-old child taken by his biological father Tuesday has been found safe, police say. Police say Tony Lee Washington, Jr, 27, is a convicted felon. They say he took his son Tajz from an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Tolle Riverview Lane. Police say a relative who had the child contacted authorities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies search for vehicle connected with several catalytic converter thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from a business on March 22. Security cameras on the property show the crimes happened after 6:00 p.m. in the 9300 block of West State Highway 266. The property is just to the west of State Highway T in rural Greene County. Investigators say a man cut the catalytic converters from company vehicles at R & S Memorial Decorations.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
KYTV

Camden County man, U.S. Army major, charged with domestic assault

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man faces multiple counts of domestic assault. Back in September of 2021, police responded to Justin Stephens’ home in Montreal, Mo., after someone called 911 saying he had a gun to his head in front of his daughter. ”So on the...
The Independent

Shooting erupts at Arkansas car show leaving one dead, 24 injured

One person has been killed and 24 people were injured after gunfire erupted at a car show in southeast Arkansas. The shooting took place around 7.25pm on Saturday in Dumas, a small town about 90 miles south of Little Rock.State troopers and local police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired into a crowd outside a business in Dumas’s town centre. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the crime scene stretched across the small town, which has a population of 5,000 people.Mr Sadler told USA Today on Sunday that “one suspect is in custody and a search is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KYTV

Jury trials set for three accused in 2019 homicide case in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jury trials are planned later this year for three people accused in a Greene County homicide case from 2019. Prosecutors have charged Dustin Winter, William Skaggs and Kaleigh Pickle in connection with the case. All three face charges over the disappearance of a Elijah McReynolds, a Springfield man reported missing in July 2019. Police later classified his disappearance as a homicide.
GREENE COUNTY, MO

