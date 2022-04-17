Out & About at Ocean Community YMCA breakfast

Books and films about human/animal friendships are always popular here at the library, but I have a complicated relationship with them. On one hand, I love nothing more than a heartwarming tale about a human winning the affection of an adorable animal. On the other hand, I’m typically overcome by a paralyzing fear that something will happen to the animal, and thus have a hard time enjoying it (I was scarred for life after watching “Ring of Bright Water” as a child. It’s available through our consortium, but don’t let the G rating fool you, it’s savage.). If you’re also into animal companion stories, here are some heartwarming books that contain a healthy amount of drama, but (spoiler alert!) don’t have a tragic ending.

