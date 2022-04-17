ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Chico police responded to possible shooting at Cinemark Chico 14

By Sade Browne
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChico, CA. — Chico Police responded to reported calls of a possible shooting at the Cinemark Chico 14 Saturday evening on East Avenue Suite. Around 7:00 pm, Chico...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Jury rules Medford Police Officer's shooting at armed, suicidal man justified

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert's office announced that a grand jury found a Medford Police Officer's use of deadly force on Apr. 2 justified. The DA said that when the MPD Officer Joshua Marshall fired his gun three times at the armed, suicidal 24-year-old, Tyler Timothy Delugach, Marshall had made a mistake, believing Delugach was shooting at him.
MEDFORD, OR
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
KTVL

Crews respond to rolled-over vehicle on HWY 199

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash, finding a sedan that had rolled over into a ditch on Highway 199 around 4:45 Wednesday evening, Apr. 13. The Illinois Valley Fire Department, American Medical Rescue, Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon State Police were at the scene. IVFD...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cinemark Chico
CBS San Francisco

Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

High speed chase through multiple counties land one man in jail

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Early Easter Sunday morning, Team 900 was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Greenbrier County. The pursuit took place for over 45 minutes and across a large area of Southern WV. Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit, including the WV State Police, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hinton Police Department.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
1390 Granite City Sports

(WATCH) Video Shows Minnesota Deputy Justified In Shooting Woman

In the early morning hours of March 13th, a deputy from Mahnomen County was attempting a traffic stop. The car failed to pull over and a chase was underway. According to FOX News after the deputy exercised the PIT maneuver the deputy took several passengers from the car and put them into custody. As the video shows Deputy Czemy, of the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, was in the process of handcuffing one of the women from the car when another woman from the car, Deanne Basswood, 20, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Czemy.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
KTVL

Man wanted in New York City shooting arrested, charged with federal terrorism offense

NEW YORK (TND) — The man wanted in the New York City shooting Tuesday morning that left at least 10 people injured by gunfire has been arrested, police say. Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Frank James, 62, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday and thanked those who submitted tips that led to his capture. Police said James had nine prior arrests in the state of New York dating back to the 1990s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVL

Previously missing 11-year-old in Chico found

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, MAR. 26 AT 6:40 PM:. 11-year-old Alli Joann Bunce has been found and reunited with her guardian, according to Chico Police. Chico Police are asking for help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl. Alli Joann Bunce left her home early Saturday morning and has not been heard from as of Saturday evening.
CHICO, CA
NBC News

Man, 56, dies after getting trapped in Southern California car wash, police say

A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and as w pinned against machinery, authorities said Monday. The fatal accident happened late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, which is about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTVL

Suspect robs Medford Dutch Bros, threatens to have gun

MEDFORD — A suspect threatening to have a gun robbed the Dutch Bros at 816 S Riverside Ave on Sunday, Apr. 17 around 9:12 pm. The Medford Police Department said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled northbound on South Central Avenue. MPD asked residents to...
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy