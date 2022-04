Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Thurdsay night you can hear from several candidates running to become Augusta’s next mayor. A virtual forum is being hosted by Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. The Facebook LIVE starts at 6:30 on the organization’s Facebook page – click here to watch. The following candidates have […]

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 26 DAYS AGO