18-Year-Old Arrested For Multiple Shootings In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in a string of random shootings that involved an 18-year-old in Modesto, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrested James Ganjeh in the area of Albers Road for random shootings that took place in the east part of the county.

Ganjeh was safely taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. at his residence.

Ganjeh was accused of shooting at passing cars in the past few weeks along Dusty Lane and Milnes Road.

Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these shootings.

Initially, victims were unable to identify Ganjeh, however, Friday afternoon a victim was able to give enough information that led investigators to Ganjeh.

Detectives obtained search warrants and went to investigate. When they found Ganjeh in his home, he tried to escape, however, he was unsuccessful and was taken into custody. He later confessed to his involvement in the shootings.

A handgun was also discovered that was believed to be used in the shootings.

Ganjeh was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, shooting at an unoccupied motor vehicle, four counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and four counts of assault with a firearm upon a person.

Law enforcement is grateful that no one was injured or killed in any of the shootings.