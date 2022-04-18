ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

18-Year-Old Arrested For Multiple Shootings In Modesto

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago

MODESTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in a string of random shootings that involved an 18-year-old in Modesto, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrested James Ganjeh in the area of Albers Road for random shootings that took place in the east part of the county.

Ganjeh was safely taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. at his residence.

Ganjeh was accused of shooting at passing cars in the past few weeks along Dusty Lane and Milnes Road.

Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these shootings.

Initially, victims were unable to identify Ganjeh, however, Friday afternoon a victim was able to give enough information that led investigators to Ganjeh.

Detectives obtained search warrants and went to investigate. When they found Ganjeh in his home, he tried to escape, however, he was unsuccessful and was taken into custody. He later confessed to his involvement in the shootings.

A handgun was also discovered that was believed to be used in the shootings.

Ganjeh was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, shooting at an unoccupied motor vehicle, four counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and four counts of assault with a firearm upon a person.

Law enforcement is grateful that no one was injured or killed in any of the shootings.

dquinn
2d ago

welcome to California known as " THE SLAP YOU ON THE WRIST STATE" were u can commit a crime and be let go just so u can do it again and see if u can do a better job. I give it 48 hrs before uncle Newsome and the prop 47 sets him free.

Roberto King
2d ago

How many hours til Newsom has him back on the street?

Sand digger
2d ago

Yeah ain’t that the truth hopefully when he does get out he’ll go live right next to Newsom’s winery

