Golf

LPGA Lotte Championship: Hyo Joo Kim holds off Hinako Shibuno to take victory

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA final-round one-under-par 71 was good enough for Hyo Joo Kim to take a a two-shot victory over Hinako Shibuno at the Lotte Championship in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Saturday. The 26-year-old South Korean, who held three-shot leads after the second and third rounds, recovered from a bogey on No. 17...

