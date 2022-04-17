ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

3 People Injured Overnight in Wynwood Shooting

NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Wynwood. Officers responded to a...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Miami

Woman Killed in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police are actively investigating an early morning hit-and-run that left one woman dead on Saturday. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. at the 1300 Block of NSR7, according to Lauderhill Police. The preliminary reports are that the adult female, identified as Gillian Robinson, 53, may have been attempting...
LAUDERHILL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
KTVU FOX 2

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend. Surveillance video from a gas station at 102 Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident. A woman can be heard in the video arguing...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wynwood#Crime Stoppers#Police#Jackson Memorial Hospital
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton

State Took Action On Kristina Bradshaw’s License In 2021. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Kristina Bradshaw is the latest holder of a real estate license to be charged with DUI in Boca Raton this week. Bradshaw, whose real estate license is actually listed as […] The article OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Little Haiti Father Blames Police & DCF For His Children Dying At The Hands Of Their Mother

LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) – At a vigil Thursday night, a Little Haiti father continued to mourn the loss of his two young children. Frantzy Belval’s daughter Laura and son Jeffrey were murdered. The accused killer: Odette Joassaint, their mother. Belval forgives her while pointing the blame at the police and the Department of Children and Families. “Miami-Dade police, city of Miami, DCF are responsible for my kids’ death,” he said. A grief-stricken Belval recalled recent conversations with his 5-year-old daughter Laura. “She tells Miami-Dade police, ‘I don’t want to live with my mother,’” he said. Cassandre Raymond has known Joassaint for four years. She told CBS4...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Florida Teen Dead After Exchanging Gunshots With Another While Wearing Body Armor

OCALA (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old is dead after he and another teen took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor. It happened in Belleview, which is just south of Ocala. Police charged 17-year-old Joshua Vining with aggravated manslaughter.  They say he and Christopher Leroy Broad were taking turns shooting each other when Broad was struck. Vining was found doing CPR on his friend when first responders arrived. A second teen has been charged with providing false information to police about the incident. And a third told officials he recorded the incident using Snapchat on his phone. Both Vining and the unidentified teen are being charged as adults. Police didn’t say what kind of gun was being used or who owned it.
OCALA, FL
CBS Miami

Pembroke Pines PD Needs Help Identifying Publix Puncher

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are asking for your help in finding a man they say punched someone at a Publix. Investigators say the man got into an argument with another person last month at the Publix on N University Drive. According to police, the argument escalated and the man punched the other person in the face before taking off. Need to ID flyer from Pembroke Pines PD. (Source: Pembroke Pines Police) If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS News

20 people dead after shooting at cockfighting venue in Mexico

Twenty people were shot and killed in central Mexico on Sunday, the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) said in a statement. Authorities were called to the scene at around 10:30 pm following reports of an attack on a venue often used for hosting illegal betting on cockfights in the town of Las Tinajas, Michoacan state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Badly Burned Body Discovered In Parking Garage At The Falls Mall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are working to identify a badly burned body which was found inside a parking garage at the Falls mall. According to police, units initially responded to the scene off U.S.1 and SW 136 Street on Sunday, following reports of a fire. When they arrived, they found the burned body in the outdoor parking garage. So far, investigators have not been able to determine the race or sex of the body. No other details were immediately released.    
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in University Hospital parking lot has died

UPDATE 1:30 PM: An MPD spokesperson sent this statement to News 5: On Sunday, April 17th at approximately 0430, Mobile Police responded to a report of an assault involving a firearm at University Hospital. When police arrived they discovered 42-year-old Robert McMillan come to the hospital to visit a friend who had been assaulted in […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy