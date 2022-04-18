ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

#DuckPondFire Estimated To Be 88 Acres & 60% Contained

By Danielle Chavira
 2 days ago

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New information on Sunday from Eagle County emergency officials states the Duck Pond Fire is estimated to be 88 acres and 60% contained. Earlier Sunday morning, officials estimated the fire to be 100 acres.

Evacuations were lifted at 6 p.m. on Sunday, officials tell CBS4. Officials don’t believe any structures have been lost.

“We really had crews jumping on this right away, and their efforts are what stopped this fire from progressing into some of the residential areas that are nearby,” said Eric Coulter with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Team.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by human activity, however the investigation is ongoing.

The fire sparked on Saturday in the Duck Pond Open Space near Gypsum. Interstate 70 was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon and night. Lanes have since reopened.

Officials said only ground crews fought the fire Saturday since helicopters were unavailable due to high winds in the area. With better conditions on Sunday, those crews were able to strengthen the containment line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDdSH_0fBvy93s00

Duck Pond Fire (credit: Colorado State Patrol/Twitter)

“The conditions out here have been favorable for us to stop any kind of forward progress,” Coulter said.

Some evacuations were lifted Saturday night for some parts of northwest Gypsum. However, those areas will remain in pre-evacuation status. Residents in areas now under pre-evacuation may return home..

“My heart was sinking for hours and hours until I could actually get in the neighborhood and see that my house was in one piece,” said Terrie Schuler, who returned to her home Sunday evening.

“We thought that the Grizzly Creek fire was too close for comfort, but this one was licking at our feet.”

