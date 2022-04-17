ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wrap: Coyotes Score First but Fall in Calgary

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coyotes got off to a good start in their Saturday night (April 16) game in Calgary by jumping out to a 1-0 lead just 30 seconds into the game. Arizona took the 1-0 advantage into the intermission, but an avalanche of second period goals from the Flames led the hosts...

NHL

Bills QB Allen gives out fist bumps in Sabres locker room

Buffalo quarterback cheers on team in win against Flyers, hangs out after game. Josh Allen completed some fist bumps to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills quarterback cheered on the Sabres in their win against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. After the game, Allen fist bumped and...
BUFFALO, NY
KVIA

Maple Leafs beat Isles 4-2, break team wins and points marks

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs set franchise records for victories and points, beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday night without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews. William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points. The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention, with Washington wrapping up a spot in the postseason field. Matthews sat out to nurse an undisclosed minor injury. He has 58 goals this season, four more than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves.
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Buffalo Beats Flyers, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

5 takeaways: Big saves, timely shorty lead to Stars win over Sharks

DALLAS -- In the final game of their three-game homestand, the Stars grinded out a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks to earn two key points in their quest for a playoff spot. Jake Oettinger returned to form and the PK tandem of Luke Glendening and Michael Raffl delivered...
FRISCO, TX
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS

FLAMES (46-20-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (25-39-11) Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (105) Goals - Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm (39) Coyotes:. Points - Patrick Kane (88) Goals - Alex DeBrincat (39) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 23.5% (9th) / PK -...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE STUCK WITH IT'

What was talked about following Monday's victory in Chicago. He recorded his 600th and 601st career points, and now has the most even-strength points in a single season (85) in the last 25 years. "Playing with some good players, obviously. You don't do that by yourself. Not only our line,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Islanders center Mathew Barzal fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

The incident occurred in Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Barzal interfered with the play while sitting on the bench during the game by grabbing Leafs winger Mitch Marner’s jersey, preventing him from skating down the ice when he wanted to. There was no penalty for the incident during the game, although it didn’t affect the outcome too much, as the Leafs won 4-2.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Hurricanes hold off Coyotes, take over first place in Metropolitan

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Nino Niederreiter and Max Domi each had a goal and an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Monday. Vincent Trocheck, Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho also scored, and Antti Raanta made 23 saves for the...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from rallying past the Jets

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their second win in a row on Saturday night with an emphatic comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets. After a four-goal first period sent both teams into the intermission tied at two, Winnipeg scored the first two goals of the second period to take a 4-2 lead. From that point on, Tampa Bay took off.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Preview: Yotes Conclude Road Swing Against Conference Heavyweight Flames

The Arizona Coyotes look to finish the road trip on a high note when they take on the surging Calgary Flames on Saturday night (April 16). The game concludes the season series between the Coyotes and Flames and is Arizona's final game in Canada this season. Puck drop in the Saddledome is set for 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL

Current Islanders Pay Tribute to Mike Bossy

The current Islanders reflected on their personal encounters with legendary goal scorer Mike Bossy. Anthony Beauvillier didn't grow up watching Mike Bossy, but his father Sylvain did. Sylvain idolized Bossy during his heyday, when the Montreal native was filling nets nightly for the New York Islanders. When Beauvillier was drafted...
NHL
FOX Sports

Rantanen and Colorado take on Seattle

Colorado Avalanche (55-15-6, first in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Mikko Rantanen leads Colorado into a matchup against Seattle. He's ninth in the NHL with 91 points, scoring 36 goals and totaling 55 assists. The Kraken are 12-31-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Recap: Canes Battle Past Coyotes, 5-3

GLENDALE, AZ. - The Carolina Hurricanes made it harder than it needed to be, but they pulled out a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Monday. The line of Nino Niederreiter, Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast has been Carolina's most consistent trio all season long. However, after suffering an injury...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Flames, 5-2

Alec Regula nets first NHL goal in loss to Calgary. The Blackhawks fell to the Calgary Flames on Monday night at home, 5-2, climbing back into the game late before a pair of empty-net goals from the visitors to seal the deal. Tyler Johnson and Alec Regula scored the goals...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Updates from practice - April 18

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Monday. Defenseman Jeff Petry didn't skate. He was given a maintenance day. Interim head coach Martin St-Louis began preparing his players for Tuesday night's matchup against the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre. The Habs are looking to snap...
NHL
NHL

Tarasenko named NHL First Star of the Week

NEW YORK - St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending April 17. FIRST STAR - VLADIMIR TARASENKO, RW, ST. LOUIS BLUES. Tarasenko led the NHL with seven...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Maple Leafs keep pace in Atlantic with OT victory against Senators

Mitchell Marner notched two goals to force the game into overtime, where Mark Giordano scored the game-winning goal to power the OT win. "It's big. Those are big goals," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "They're the type of goals that get the team to really rally and celebrate. It's a deserving moment for [Giordano], who's just come in here and done an excellent job for us."
NHL

