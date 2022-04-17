William Fred Hull Jr.

TYLER — David E. Pierson was born on February 7, 1941, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Tyler at the age of 81. Dave grew up in Tyler and attended Tyler public schools, graduating from John Tyler High School in 1959. He was a proud Texas A&M Aggie, graduating in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He was then commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, serving at Air Force bases in Oklahoma, Ohio, North Dakota and France before separating from active duty and enrolling in graduate school at Oklahoma State University, where he obtained a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering in 1968. He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Fort Worth, and married his soul mate, Melba, in 1970 at the First Assembly of God church in Tyler.

