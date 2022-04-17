ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

KCRW Broadcast 681

kcrw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFanatic! Hello from Madison, Wisconsin. We’ve just pulled up to the venue and I’m still up. I thought I’d get these notes done before I tried to get some sleep. Tonight, we’ve got great new music and great old music mixed together. We hope you like...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Thom Yorke reimagine Radiohead classics and rarities at acoustic solo show

Yorke performed a wide variety of Radiohead and solo cuts, plus a couple of Smile tunes, at the Zermatt, Switzerland gig. Given that many of Radiohead's most beloved and enduring hits are acoustic guitar-driven, their frontman, Thom Yorke, has a rich vein of material to dip into when playing an acoustic solo gig.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Security Project release video for live cover of Peter Gabriel's Slowburn

The Security Project, the celebrity Peter Gabriel covers band featuring Gabriel drummer from 1977-1986, Jerry Marotta, have released a live video of Slowburn, originally from Gabriel's 1977 debut album, which you can watch below. At the same time the band have announced a ru of US tour dates throughout May...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Arcade Fire Announced as SNL Musical Guests

Arcade Fire will return to Saturday Night Live on May 7. The band will perform as musical guests during the Benedict Cumberbatch–hosted episode. The upcoming SNL slot will mark the group’s fifth appearance on the show, having previously performed on the program in 2007, 2010, 2013, and 2018.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
NME

Listen to Bauhaus’ first new song in 14 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have shared their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Vega
loudersound.com

UK proggers Solstice tease pre-orders for their seventh album

Solstice are working on their seventh studio album, which they describe as "next level" and they need your help to fund it. The UK proggers' last album, Sia, was released in late 2020 and showcased the work of new vocalist Jess Holland who will play an even bigger role on their upcoming album.
ROCK MUSIC
The Guardian

The 25 best Silverchair songs – sorted

Ahead of a new Daniel Johns solo album, we celebrate one of Australia’s most successful bands – retired, remarkably, when they were all just 27. Silverchair are arguably one of the most successful Australian bands of all time. With five albums spanning 12 years, all of which crashed into the charts at No 1, 8m international sales and 21 Aria wins, they certainly have the statistics to compete. Musically, each album represented a vast sonic leap from the last – testament to frontman Daniel Johns’ exploratory nature, the band’s musical dexterity, and the whims and fads of youth; when Silverchair retired, they were all only 27. With the release of Johns’ upcoming solo album, FutureNever, this week we’re celebrating the depth and variation of Silverchair’s catalogue with this definitive list. No further arguments:
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor Take a Dip in a Cyanide Bath on New Version of ‘Native Intelligence’

Click here to read the full article. Trent Reznor linked back up with Danny Elfman to help the famed composer/songwriter recreate a second song from his 2021 album, Big Mess, “Native Intelligence.”  Elfman’s original version of “Native Intelligence” already had some heavy industrial crunch to it, making it a perfect fit for Reznor. The new version boasts some additional instrumentation, but the difference largely comes from Reznor’s lead vocals as he howls the eerie refrain, “Trust me, children, trust me, baby/Taking a bath in cyanide, taking a bath.” Reznor and Elfman’s remake of “Native Intelligence” follows their collaborative remix of “True,” which...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcrw#Bmg#The Red Records#New Party Dozen#I Lots
The Guardian

The double life of Hatchie: ‘I toured with Kylie, then came home and worked in a cafe’

On the day her latest single, Lights On, was released, Harriette Pilbeam was stacking and racking clothes in a shop in Brisbane. As the song and its slick music video racked up tens of thousands of plays, Pilbeam tweeted a meme about the “weird dichotomy” she has been living – Hatchie, the popular musician, getting by in the pandemic by working casual jobs.
RETAIL
Guitar World Magazine

Tim Feerick, bassist for Dance Gavin Dance, has died

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for American post-hardcore stalwarts Dance Gavin Dance, has died, the band announced on social media today (April 14). "We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night," the band wrote in a statement. "We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim's family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Danny Elfman

Allan Sherman – ‘Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah’. “It was when they did novelty singles in the ’60s. It’s the earliest thing I remember as a kid, my parents listened to that kind of thing. It might seem so random but I thought it was really funny. I don’t know what became of Allan Sherman but I could still sing the song so it obviously stuck with me – and not a lot of songs stick with me. It’s ridiculous!”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

9 of the Most Unexpected Collaborations in Music

They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction. As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Father John Misty Captures the Dazzling Night Life in ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Hours before he plays two intimate shows at Rockefeller Center in New York City, Father John Misty has released a new video for “Kiss Me (I Loved You).” The track is off Josh Tillman’s new album Chloë and the Next 20th Century, released last week. Directed by David Raboy, the video features actors Annie Hamilton and Alexander Zuccaro basking in night life at a bar, complete with rowdy customers and lots of beer. “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” follows the videos for “The Next 20th Century,” “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” “Q4,” and “Funny Girl,” the latter a Rolling Stone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

Perfume Genius Announces New Album Ugly Season

It’s been two years since Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, and Perfume Genius is ready to roll out his next album. Ugly Season, dropping in June, will be a multimedia affair; in addition to the 10 tracks of music, Mike Hadreas is starring in a short film by visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite using music from Ugly Season.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy