Idaho Vandals' defense shines in ninth spring practice

Idaho Fish and Game commissioners gave the nod Thursday to spring chinook fishing seasons on the Clearwater, Salmon and Snake rivers that will begin in less than a month. Fisheries managers are predicting a modest return of hatchery-reared springers to Idaho rivers but one that is better than the depressed runs of the previous five years. Fishing will be open daily starting April 23 on sections of the lower Salmon, Little Salmon and Snake rivers, as well as the Clearwater River and its Middle and South forks. Fishing will be allowed four days a week — Thursdays through Sundays — on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.

IDAHO STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO