Idaho Vandals' defense shines in ninth spring practice

KTVB
 3 days ago

Lewiston Tribune

Idaho spring chinook fishing a go

Idaho Fish and Game commissioners gave the nod Thursday to spring chinook fishing seasons on the Clearwater, Salmon and Snake rivers that will begin in less than a month. Fisheries managers are predicting a modest return of hatchery-reared springers to Idaho rivers but one that is better than the depressed runs of the previous five years. Fishing will be open daily starting April 23 on sections of the lower Salmon, Little Salmon and Snake rivers, as well as the Clearwater River and its Middle and South forks. Fishing will be allowed four days a week — Thursdays through Sundays — on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
East Oregonian

Pendleton's Jennings is taking his talents to BYU

PENDLETON — Sam Jennings spent a good amount of time looking at colleges and what they had to offer. Pendleton’s elite javelin thrower knew he found the right place at BYU, and the fact that Provo, Utah, has a half dozen or so miniature golf courses sweetened the deal.
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas State basketball lands commitment from Mississippi State transfer guard Cam Carter

Jerome Tang's Kansas State basketball reconstruction project is suddenly gathering momentum. The new Wildcats coach added a second transfer to his depleted roster on Tuesday when former Mississippi State guard Camryn announced via social media that he is headed to K-State. Carter made the announcement right after a campus visit in Manhattan. ...
Pyramid

Maple Mountain pounds out 10-5 win over Provo

While Maple Mountain and Provo battled it out on the diamond, former Golden Eagles head coach Gary Miner watched intently from his truck beyond the left field fence. Miner, who retired from the head coaching job last season after 12 years, had to like what he saw as Maple Mountain rolled to a 10-5 Region 9 victory against the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
KULR8

Former Lady Griz star McKenzie Johnston helps propel German pro team to title game

MISSOULA — McKenzie Johnston's passion for basketball has taken her to the pro ranks in Germany, where she'll play for a championship on Saturday. Johnston, a spark plug for Montana and Helena Capital prior to that, fills a similar role for Falcons Bad Homburg that she did in earning first team all-Big Sky Conference honors for the Lady Griz in 2019-2020. She's a guard willing to do whatever it takes, whether it's setting up her teammates or taking a majority of the shots.
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Skyline's Ledezma signs to play at NIU

When Teresa Ledezma tore her ACL her junior year, she felt like her soccer career was finished. On Thursday, she signed to continue playing soccer at North Idaho College. “It’s really big for me because when I had the injury I just thought soccer was pretty much over for me,” Ledezma said. “Getting to overcome that and having people support me and knowing that I was going to still be able to do it was a big accomplishment for me.”
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Blackfoot's Gregory gets third personal best in a week with 3,200 title at Boise Relays

It has been an exciting week of fast times for Blackfoot senior Eli Gregory. On Saturday, Gregory won the boys 3,200 title at the Boise Relays in a personal best 9:26.98 and placed third in the 1,600 in a personal best 4:20.32. A week earlier, he was ninth in the boys open mile in 4:19.12--another personal best--at the Arcadia Invitational in Arcadia, Calif.
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Logan Phillips scores four goals to lead Riverside boys soccer; Gonzaga Prep's Alex Cooke shoots 66 at Qualchan

Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Riverside 11, Colville 1: Logan Phillips scored four consecutive goals and the Rams (8-4, 8-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-7, 0-5) in a Northeast A game. Brady Supanchick added a goal and two assists for Riverside. Rhett Foulkes scored for Colville.
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Blackfoot duo signs letters of intent

BLACKFOOT — One is a four-year starter who accumulated 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds throughout her career for Blackfoot. The other was the final piece of the puzzle that brought Blackfoot its first state championship in girls basketball. The dynamic duo of Hadley Humpherys and Kianna Wright is now...
