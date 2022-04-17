ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose Kiwanis hosts Easter egg hunt

By Anna Del Savio
View photos from the egg hunt hosted by Scappoose Kiwanis at Grant Watts Elementary

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, the field at Grant Watts Elementary School was dotted with thousands of candy-filled plastic eggs. By 10:15, all those eggs had found their ways into baskets and bags held by Scappoose kids.

Scappoose Kiwanis hosted its Easter Egg Hunt this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

"We're thrilled to be back doing it again. Everybody that does it enjoys working on it," said Carol Girt, a member of the Kiwanis club.

"Once you say 'go,' it's just 'woosh'" and the eggs are quickly snapped up, Girt said.

"If you're late for the 10 o'clock start time, you've missed a lot," she added.

Kiwanis volunteers spent hours in recent weeks filling the plastic eggs. The leadership club at Scappoose High School also helped fill eggs, Girt said.

Most of the eggs were filled with candy, but others contained tickets for prizes, like a chocolate bunny far too large to fit into an Easter egg.

