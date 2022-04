Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene flashed his huge arm Saturday in a way we have not seen any other pitcher do recently. Greene threw 39 pitches of at least 100 MPH against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. That is the most amount of 100-mph pitches in a single game by one pitcher since pitch tracking began in 2008, according to Doug Padilla of the Associated Press. Greene’s mark is higher than the 33 thrown 100-mph pitches thrown by Jacob deGrom last June.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO