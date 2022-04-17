Foraging for Wild Edibles

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Join Beaver Creek Naturalist Jim Schwiebert for a look ahead to the foraging season. We’ll look at a PowerPoint...

WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
BobVila

27 Gorgeous Plants That Attract Hummingbirds to Your Garden

Although more than 300 known species of hummingbird grace gardens around the world, only about a dozen species routinely migrate through North America, and even fewer remain year-round in the warmest areas of the West. These amazingly tiny birds—the smallest bird in the world is the bee hummingbird, which weighs less than an ounce—mostly prefer the warmth of the tropics in Central and South America.
ANIMALS
94.5 PST

Snake-Like ‘Jumping Worms’ Are Headed For New Jersey

It sounds like the plot from a bad horror movie, but it is real life. An invasive species of jumping worms from Asia have been reported in Massachusetts and Minnesota and are listed as a "species of concern" in several states including New York. It's just a matter of time...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
ANIMALS
94.9 KYSS FM

Fish Killed After New Zealand Mud Snails Invade Montana Hatchery

An aquatic invasive species forced Montana officials to destroy fish in a state hatchery. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that New Zealand mud snails were recently discovered at FWP's Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel. Unfortunately, to eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility have to be destroyed.
MONTANA STATE
Phys.org

Monarch butterflies increasingly plagued by parasites

Monarch butterflies, among the most iconic insects in North America, are increasingly plagued by a debilitating parasite, a new analysis shows. The Journal of Animal Ecology published the findings by scientists at Emory University and other institutions. The U.S. National Science Foundation-supported analysis drew from 50 years of data on...
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

15 Native Plants That Thrive in Clay Soil

Clay soil is not always a gardener's best friend. Clay is made of the finest soil particles, which bond easily together, trapping both water and essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. The plants that thrive there need to be tolerant of pooling water and able to grow on a minimum of nutrients. Fortunately, they are also good at breaking up clay soil and adding nutrients to it, so that you can eventually expand your pallet of plants. So don't let clay soil dissuade you from growing a beautiful garden.
GARDENING
WAVY News 10

Best cactus and succulent soil

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Growing healthy cactuses and succulents takes patience, a lot of sunlight and the right kind of soil. It can cause a bit of a headache for green thumbs used to indoor foliage plants. But armed with the right soil mixtures, you’ll have cactuses blooms and flower spikes to look forward to every year. If you’re looking for high-quality cactus soil at an affordable price, the Sun Gro Horticulture Black Gold Cactus Mix is the top choice.
GARDENING
attractionmag.com

Companion Gardening

Nature works in fascinating ways that we as humans are only beginning to comprehend. I can read about gardening techniques, experiment, observe and adjust my garden from year to year to get closer to nature’s perfection, but it is an unreachable goal. I am always the student and always will be the student, but each year is a new opportunity to be schooled and I am a willing and inquisitive pupil. When a plant doesn’t thrive in my garden, I am always left with more questions than answers. Did it get too much water or too little? Did I plant it too early or too late in the season? Was it happy where I planted it? Did it have the nutrients it needed to flourish? Did diseases or pests play role?
GARDENING
97.5 WOKQ

Spring is Here: Hummingbirds Migrating Back to New England

We've technically been in spring for a few weeks now, but it seemed like the nature around us had yet to show signs of life...that is, until recent days. Now, flowers are slowly starting to bloom, and we're starting to see pops of color again. Before you know it, the trees will follow suit, and New England will once again be lush and green.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Tardigrades may hitchhike on snails ... and then suffocate in their slime

Traveling by snail may not sound like the quickest way to get around, but it's faster than walking ... if you're a tardigrade. Eight-legged, endearingly tubby tardigrades — near-microscopic organisms that are also known as water bears or moss piglets — can hitch rides on land snails to journey farther than they could under their own power, new research finds. But while snail-surfing helped tardigrades disperse into new locations, a coating of the snails' slimy mucus often proved fatal to tardigrade riders.
ANIMALS
thespruce.com

How to Repot an Orchid with Air Roots

Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
GARDENING

