Dylan Martinson Live & Brick Oven Pizza

THE golf tournament which is even more famous than the Masters ( almost ) Well, it's almost here, the event we have been waiting for since it wrapped up last year. There is still time for you to get your team of 5 together, and sign up NOW. If you have never been a part of this, or have no idea what I'm talking about, let me enlighten you! There are ten bars from Bismarck and Mandan on this prestigious tour, your team will be given a location to start out at, doesn't matter if you have all women, or men, or a combination of both, one of you MUST be the team's designated driver.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 16 HOURS AGO