Who are the 20 highest paid NBA players? Who is the highest paid NBA player in 2022? These are important questions to ask as the Association prepares for the 2022-23 season and plans for an increased salary cap.

There’s normal names to look at when checking in on those who are backing up the Brinks Truck every year.

It starts with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who became the first NBA player to sign multiple $200-plus million contracts . Four-time champion LeBron James also remains one of the highest paid NBA players.

However, there’s also some youngsters on this list. Thats headlined by all-everything Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Below, we look at the 20 highest paid NBA players of 2022 with a positional break down at the bottom.

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (highest paid NBA player)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry contract: 4 years, $215.35 million

4 years, $215.35 million Stephen Curry salary (average): $54.84 million

Back in August of 2021, Curry became the first player in Association history to sign two NBA contracts worth north of $200 million. In doing so, the three-time champion set the bar in a big way. For Golden State, it’s not going to come cheap. Once Curry’s contract comes to a culmination in 2025-26, he’s going to count an eye-opening $59.61 million against the cap .

It’s not like Curry has not rewarded the Warriors’ billionaire ownes. He led Golden State to three titles and five NBA Finals appearances in a five-year span — helping the team build their new arena on the San Francisco water front. Yeah, Curry has been a boon for both Joe Lacob and Peter Guber.

2. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker contract: 4 years, $214 million

4 years, $214 million Devin Booker salary (average): $53.5 million

Devin Booker IS the Phoenix Suns. Still just 25 years old, Booker has been with the Suns through thick and thin. Whether it was when they were a bottom-of-the-barrel team, or now that they’re annual contenders to win an NBA Title.

While Booker is undoubtedly one of the best offensive players in basketball, his next task will be finding a way to get back to the NBA Finals, as they fell just short in the 2020-21 season.

3. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic contract: 5 years, $264 million

5 years, $264 million Nikola Jokic salary (average): $52.8 million

Jokic’s new deal is the richest contract in the history of the NBA and only behind Stephen Curry in NBA history when it comes to per-year average. It also includes a $60 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

To say that the two-time reigning NBA MVP has earned this would be an understatement. He’s coming off the best statistical two-year run in the modern history of the NBA and is seen as a legit franchise cornerstone in the Mile High City.

4. Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Beal contract: 5 years, $251 million

5 years, $251 million Bradley Beal salary (average): $50.2 million

A three-time All-Star, Beal is very well regarded around the league, which is partially why teams are always itching to trade for the scoring-first shooting guard, but the issue is, the Wizards value him even more.

Currently 29, Beal’s new contract keeps him in Washington through his age-33 season, through 2026-27. Though the final year of the deal actually is a player option estimated to be worth roughly $57.1 million.

5. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid contract: 4 years, $195.92 million

4 years, $195.92 million Joel Embiid salary (average): $48.98 million

No one could have envisioned that Embiid would be at where he is now after he missed his first two NBA season (2014-16) with a foot injury. Philadelphia’s first-round selection back in 2014, it’s been a long road to dominance for Embiid.

This past regular season saw the star center average a league-best 30.6 points to go with 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 50% from the field. He’s the single-most dominant center in the NBA since Shaquille O’Neal was starring for the Los Angeles Lakers. And he’s now being paid like it after signing an extension back in August of 2021 .

6. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler contract: 3 years, $146.40 million

3 years, $146.40 million Jimmy Butler salary (average): $48.80 million

The $146.4 million extension Miami signed Butler to back in August of 2021 threw some for a loop. He’s 32 years old and won’t see said contract come to an end until he’s 36 years old. In reality, Butler’s standing as of the highest paid NBA players could be a detriment to Miami moving forward.

As of right now, that has not happened. In leading the Heat to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference the six-time All-Star averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 48% shooting during the 2021-22 regular season.

7. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant contract: 4 years, $194.22 million

4 years, $194.22 million Kevin Durant salary (average): $48.55 million

It was somewhat of a surprise to see Durant sign this current contract last August. the two-time NBA Finals MVP would have earned a lot more money if he had waited until free agency this summer. Apparently, committing to the Nets without the drama of a free-agent chase was important to the all-time great.

At 33, Durant’s body is showing signs of breaking down . He missed 27 games to injury during the 2021-22 season and has suited up for all of 90 games since suffering a torn Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract: 5 years, $228.2 million

5 years, $228.2 million Giannis Antetokounmpo salary (average): $45.64 million

There was some talk of the Greek Freak wanting to take his talents to a larger market. That all came to an end when he signed this $228.2 million extension with Milwaukee in December of 2020. Months later, Giannis led his Bucks to the NBA title.

Now under contract through at least the 2024-25 season, he’s going to be a fixture in Wisconsin moving forward. Much to the glee of Bucks fans. The No. 15 overall pick of the Bucks back in 2013, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists since the start of the 2017-18 season. Yeah, he’s a generational talent.

9. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns contract: 4 years, $224 million

While some focus on the disappointments in the NBA playoffs, Karl-Anthony Towns showed more than enough this past season to earn the supermax extension from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ownership is showing a new commitment to building a winner, making the necessary financial investments for it to happen. It also might just be a few years before KAT’s teammate, Anthony Edwards, surpasses him on the list of highest paid NBA players.

10. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant contract: 5 years, $193 million ($213 million max value)

5 years, $193 million ($213 million max value) Ja Morant salary: $38.6 million

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant turned a breakout season into one of the largest contracts in NBA history. The 22-year-old – the 2nd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft – landed a supermax extension worth $193 million and it could potentially hit $213 million over five years. Coming off his first NBA All-Star Selection, the reigning All-NBA Second Team guard is the face of the Grizzlies and one of the highest paid NBA players.

11. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George contract: 4 years, $176.3 million

4 years, $176.3 million Paul George salary (average): $44.07 million

Much like Durant, it was a surprise to see George sign a max contract with Los Angeles back in December of 2020. He could have earned a lot more cash if he had waited until the summer the following year.

Either way, George remains one of the best two-way forwards in the entire Association. Despite missing 51 games to injury during the 2021-22 regular season, George averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

12. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard contract: 4 years, $176.27 million

4 years, $176.27 million Kawhi Leonard salary (average): $44.07 million

Even after suffering a partically torn ACL during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Clippers handed Leonard a super-max contract last summer. For good reason. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has been among the best three-and-D wings in modern NBA history throughout his career.

Leonard, 30, is averaging 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists on 49% shooting since the start of the 2015-16 season. Did we mention that he’s also a seven-time All-NBA Defensive Team performer? Yeah, this dude will be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

13. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard contract: 4 years, $176.27 million

4 years, $176.27 million Damian Lillard salary (average): $44.07 million

Lillard has an ability to opt out of his current contract following the 2023-24 season. After months of trade rumors as one of the highest paid NBA players, Lillard now seems to be committed to Portland over the long-term. All of this comes after the six-time All-Star missed all but 29 games during the 2021-22 season.

Whether Dame turns in Portland’s small market for a larger market moving forward remains to be seen. What we do know is that he’s been among the Association’s most loyal athletes. Will that continue with the Blazers in obvious rebuild mode following a plethora of NBA trade deadline deals?

14. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine contract: 5 years, $215 million

5 years, $215 million Zach LaVine salary (average): $43.03 million

Since entering the NBA as an incredibly raw, but athletic two-guard in the 2014 NBA Draft, Zach LaVine has developed into so much more. Becoming one of the better scorers in basketball from anywhere on the floor, LaVine hasn’t shown any hesitancy to let it fly from distance, yet he can also slam dunk with the best of them, as shown in his various Dunk Contest competitions. Now the Bulls star is set to stay in Chicago through the 2026-27 season.

15. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James contract: 2 years, $85.66 million

2 years, $85.66 million LeBron James salary (average): $42.83 million

LeBron James’ contract situation has been a major talking point since his Lakers finished up shop on a disastrous 49-loss 2021-22 campaign . James, 37, is set to become a free agent following the 2022-23 season. He can become one of the highest paid NBA players via a contract extension this summer. Said deal would pay the four-time champion $50 million annually by the time he’s 40 .

Despite his Lakers struggles, James continues to play at a high level. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 52% shooting for the Lakers in 2021-22. James also missed 26 games to injury after sitting out 27 games the previous season. Is his body breaking down on the all-time great? Time will tell on that front.

16. James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden contract: 4 years, $171.13 million

4 years, $171.13 million James Harden salary (average): $42.78 million

At one point the highst paid player in the NBA, Harden now ranks 10th on this list less than five years after signing the deal with his former Rockets squad. He does have a player option of $47.37 million for the 2022-23 season, one that Harden agreed to pick up when he was dealt from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers back in February.

A bucket, as the kids say today, Harden is averaging 29.8 points and 9.0 assists since the start of the 2015-16 season. He led the NBA in scoring three consecutive years (2017-20) and can still score with the best of them. However, conditioning and injuries remain an issue as Harden prepares for his Age-33 season.

17. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic contract: 5 years, $212.28 million

5 years, $212.28 million Luka Doncic salary (average): $42.46 million

Doncic’s ability to become one of the highest paid NBA players last summer was made possible by the fact that he earned All-NBA honors twice within his first three NBA seasons. For the Mavericks, there’s not going to be any complaints from billionaire owner Mark Cuban. Throughout his first four seasons in the Association, Doncic averaged 26.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He’s going to be one of the future faces of the NBA once the old-timers listed here calls it quits. Take that to the bank.

18. Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook contract: 5 years, $206.79 million

5 years, $206.79 million Russell Westbrook salary (average): $41.36 million

Well, isn’t this fun? Imagine collecting a check the size that is cut to Westbrook on an annual basis despite being largely considered average at your job . That’s what the Los Angeles Lakers have to decide following a disastrous first season with the team. Westbrook, 33, will pick up the otherworldly $47.06 million option on his contract for next season. At that point, the Lakers might simply decide to waive the struggling veteran . Boy, how the mighty have fallen.

19. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gobert contract: 5 years, $205 million

5 years, $205 million Rudy Gobert salary (average): $41 million

Gobert has come a long way from averaging 2.3 points during his rookie season back in 2013-14. The France native and former late first-round pick has now earned three consecutive All-Star appearances and is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. The question now becomes how well he can fit next to Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota, forming a Twin Towers frontcourt. Signed to his current extension back in December of 2020, ‘The Stifle Tower’ is due $116 million over the next three seasons with a player option of $46.66 million in 2025-26.

20. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson contract: 5 years, $189.90 million

5 years, $189.90 million Klay Thompson salary (average): $37.98 million

After missing two full seasons to injury, Thompson returned with a bang in 2021-22. The three-time NBA champion actually averaged his highest point total per 36 minutes in his career. Over his final 11 regular season games, Thompson averaged 27.3 points on 42% shooting from distance. One of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, Klay is under contract for the next two seasons with a combined cost of $83-plus million. That’s a lot of cash for a 32-year-old guard coming off two serious injuries.

Highest paid NBA players by position (annually)

Point guard

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: $53.84 million

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: $44.07 million

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: $42.46 million

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers: $41.36 million

Shooting guard

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: $53.5 million

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards: $50.2 million

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls: $43 million

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers: $42.78 million

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors: $37.98 million

C.J. McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans: $33.33 million

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz: $32.60 million

Small forward

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat: $48.80 million

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers: $44.07 million

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers: $44.07 million

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: $42.83 million

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks: $35.5 million

Power forward

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets: $48.55 million

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: $45.64 million

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers: $37.98 million

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers: $36 million

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors: $34.23 million

Center

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: $52.8 million

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: $48.98 million

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves: $41 million

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat: $32.6 million

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: $31.65 million

