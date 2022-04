Two merging galaxies in the VV689 system — nicknamed the Angel Wing — feature in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Unlike chance alignments of galaxies which only appear to overlap as seen from our vantage point on Earth, the two galaxies in VV689 are in the midst of a collision. The galactic interaction has left the VV689 system almost completely symmetrical, giving the impression of a vast set of galactic wings.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO