Click here to read the full article. Veteran actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry’s mother Helen on Seinfeld, has died at the age of 93, our sister site Deadline reports. Sheridan died overnight in her sleep of natural causes, her representative tells Deadline. Jerry Seinfeld paid tribute to Sheridan in a tweet: “Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her.” Sheridan already had a long list of TV credits to her name before Seinfeld, with...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO