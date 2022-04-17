ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Congratulations Errol Spence Jr.!

By Texas Metro News
texasmetronews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a 10th round TKO victory for Errol...

texasmetronews.com

Boxing Insider

Errol Spence Jr. Stops Yordenis Ugas, Calls Out Terence Crawford

There was a sense of contrition coming from Errol Spence Jr. With the unified welterweight champion spending the past few years on the mend as opposed to inside the ring, the Dallas native vowed to make up for lost time. While many were attempting to look past Yordenis Ugas, his...
ARLINGTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Spence adds 3rd title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. took a few rounds to find his rhythm and range after a long layoff. In the end, he had another championship belt. Spence became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home crowd, when his fight against Yordenis Ugás was stopped in the 10th round Saturday night because of the WBA champ's right eye that was almost completely swollen shut.
NFL
BoxingNews24.com

Spence vs. Ugas: Mikey Garcia gives analysis of fight

By Jim Calfa: Mikey Garcia believes underdog Yordenis Ugas has a heck of a chance of beating Errol Spence Jr. tonight in their highly anticipated 147-lb unification contest on Showtime PPV. The former four-division world champion Mikey, who has had the pleasure of sharing the ring with IBF/WBC welterweight champion...
ARLINGTON, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Yordenis Ugas right eye fractured in loss to Errol Spence

By Chris Williams: In a painful defeat, Yordenis Ugas suffered a fractured orbital bone in his right eye in his tenth-round technical knockout against Errol Spence Jr. in their 147-lb unification match last Saturday night. ESPN is reporting that the 35-year-old former WBA welterweight champion Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs0 suffered...
FORT WORTH, TX
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez & Jermall Charlo get in altercation

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo almost got into it on Saturday night while attending the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The highly ranked unbeaten 168-lb contender Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) says Charlo got in his father Jose Benavidez Sr’s...
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Spence-Ugas LIVE RESULTS: Non-Televised Undercard Fights From AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas – Angel Barrientes extended his winning streak Saturday at AT&T Stadium. The 19-year-old junior bantamweight beat Mexican veteran Fernando Garcia by majority decision in a six-round bout on the non-televised portion of the Errol Spence Jr.-Yordenis Ugas undercard. Barrientes (9-1, 6 KOs) has won six straight fights since he suffered a fourth-round knockout loss to Travon Lawson in December 2020.
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Insider

Trainer Ismael Salas On Yordenis Ugas: “He Will Show To The World Why He’s In This Position”

“Everybody has to expect the fireworks tomorrow,” Yordenis Ugas’s trainer Ismail Salas told FightHype on Friday. “It will be a great fight. Two great fighters.” The fight Salas was speaking of, of course, is tonight’s welterweight title unification between his fighter Ugas, and fellow champion Errol Spence. A year ago, Ugas was a well known, but not particularly celebrated, fighter. Then came last summer, when the world saw Ugas get the better of the great Manny Pacquiao. Yet the fact that Spence is seen as a pound for pound level boxer, coupled with the fact that Pacquiao was over forty when he fought Ugas, has led Spence to be the star attraction of tonight’s fight in his native Texas. Salas, however, is confident.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas LIVE: Latest updates, result and reaction tonight

Errol Spence Jr added another welterweight title to his collection by stopping Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night.Spence Jr, 32, retained the WBC and IBF belts at 147lbs while simultaneously taking his Cuban opponent’s WBA Super title. Prior to Saturday night’s main event, it had been 16 months since Spence Jr competed, with the American having beaten compatriot Danny Garcia via decision in December 2020 before going on to have surgery on his eye. That fight took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this Saturday’s headline bout was also staged. The 35-year-old Ugas (27-5, 12 knockouts), meanwhile, last...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Everything is bigger in Texas. That's no different on Saturday night when two of the best welterweights in the world throw down from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. will take on WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas in the main event of a Showtime PPV in front of a massive crowd filled into the football stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Errol “The Truth” Spence Stops Yordenis Ugas!

By Ken Hissner: At the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Saturday over Showtime PPV, Tom Brown (TGB Promotions) presented WBC and IBF World champion Errol “The Truth” Spence stopped WBA World champion Yordenis “54 Milagros” Ugas in a unification bout in 10 rounds. In the co-main event, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz stopped former champ Yuriorkis Gamboa in the fifth round.
ARLINGTON, TX
MMAmania.com

How to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas TONIGHT on Showtime PPV

One of the biggest boxing matches of the year will unfold later tonight (Sat., April 16, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., as WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KO) makes his return to the boxing ring against WBA welterweight champion Yordenas Ugas (27-4, 12 KO).
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Jose Valenzuela Credits David Benavidez For Added Growth as a Fighter

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas - Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 knockouts) made a startling statement about his punching power and future in the lightweight division in his bout with former champion Francisco Vargas. Valenzuela landed a looping left hand that sent Vargas crashing to the canvas, prompting the referee to immediately...
ARLINGTON, TX

