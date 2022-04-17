Read full article on original website
Related
Hakim Ziyech named to Morocco squad for 2022 World Cup
Hakim Ziyech spent most of 2022 being retired from international duty, but Morocco changed their head coach just in time for Ziyech to unretire, rejoin during the September international break, and now be a key part of their squad for the World Cup well. Ziyech had fallen out quite badly...
Tactical Notebook: What Manchester United need to fix
As you know by now one of the cardinal rules of football is you really shouldn’t take much stock out of anything that happens in a Europa League group stage match, FA Cup match, or especially a League match, and that’s why I’ll almost never write about them. Too often you’re facing a vastly inferior opponent, a rotated side, or both. Wins aren’t as good as they look, losses are usually due to poor squad depth but pretty often the biggest factor is simply bad luck.
Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue
Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue. Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has only made six...
Sky Blue News: City Fall, Pep Lauds Toney, and More...
Manchester City head off to the World Cup break after a home defeat to Brentford. City will be back in action in the Carabao Cup on December 20. In the meantime, Sky Blue News is here to keep you up on all the latest from around the Cityverse. Man City...
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Newcastle: Aubameyang and Sterling return!
The final game ahead of the World Cup is upon us and Chelsea really need to finish things off with a win to get back some feel-good factor. That won’t be easy against a changed Newcastle side, who have been a force to be reckoned with this season. THE...
Five Things From A Last-Minute Win At Hull City
There are very few better feelings than scoring a late winner, away from home, via an own goal, in front of your own support. Very little can top that level of absolute sh*thousery and it was that level of balls-out grittiness that Reading had missed over the last six weeks. But here, against a team managed by a former Royal, Liam Rosenior, the good times came flooding back.
Tottenham’s win over Leeds is a perfect encapsulation of their season thus far
Saturday’s match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United was not your typical Premier League match. With a final score of 4-3 that featured a game-tying goal in the 80th minute with the game-winning/go-ahead goal just two minutes later, you could say this match was pretty bonkers from start to finish. However, if you’re a Spurs or Leeds fan that has followed their respective teams all season, perhaps the match was just about the only way it could have possibly played out.
Paul Ince Pleased With Reading’s Resolve In ‘Fantastic’ Late Hull Win
There is nothing better than a 94th-minute winner away from home with the Royals taking three points back to Berkshire. Hull City took the lead early in the first half but Reading equalised through Yakou Meite. Andy Carroll won a good header in the box in the 94th minute which hit Ryan Longman to go into the net.
César Azpilicueta named to Spain squad for 2022 World Cup
César Azpilicueta’s late-career renaissance with the Spanish national team continues after being named to their squad for the upcoming World Cup. The Chelsea captain has collected 18 caps over the past 18 months, nearly doubling his career total: from 23 to 41 after turning 30 — though that’s more an indictment of the choices made by previous national team bosses rather than Azpilicueta himself.
Player Ratings: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
David de Gea - 7 Was solid in goal for most of the game. Could’ve done better for the goal, but he was good for the most part. Struggled a bit at the start, grew into the game, but was out of the picture for Fulham’s goal. Just needs to work on his timing: when to commit, and when to hold off. He’ll come good.
Jorginho back for Chelsea as Graham Potter looks to try his best against Newcastle United and learn some more
We have just one more game left as we stumble and bumble into the suddenly quite welcome World Cup break, though it’s another tough one, away to high-flying Newcastle United. The trip to St James’ Park will complete this absolute murderer’s row of fixtures this week, against each of the current top three in the Premier League — the level where we want to be, but the level where we’re cleary not.
Mason Mount promises Chelsea will be at a ‘higher level’ after the World Cup
We’re a little over one-third of the way through the 2022-23 Premier League season, and Chelsea are down to eighth place. Not exactly where we want to be. Far from it. It’s our lowest position in table after 14 games since the Season That Must Not Be Named, when we were 14th at this point (and would drop lower still before turning things slightly around to finish 10th under interim management). Only bottom of the table Wolves have collected fewer points from their last five games (1) than our two (2).
Klopp Talk: Manager Optimistic About World Cup Impact
In his pre-Southampton press conference head coach Jürgen Klopp considered the impact of the World Cup on his side’s ambitions this season. While it is too soon to pick a team for the pre-Christmas cup tie against Manchester City, Klopp discussed the overall impact of losing seven players to their national teams — a relatively small number in comparison to recent years:
Arsenal 2 - Wolves 0 match report: Captain Ødegaard
A second half brace from Martin Ødegaard was just what the doctor ordered for Arsenal to lift the club to a 2-0 win at Wolves and send the Gunners into the World Cup break five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. It was an impressive second 45 from Mikel Arteta’s squad after an opening stanza where Wolves’ defensive shape and discipline stymied the Arsenal attack, and everything looked just a bit off.
Sky Blue News: Match Preview, Bad Bunny, World Cup Call-ups, and More...
Manchester City are headed for one last showdown before the World Cup break. Saturday, Brentford visit the Etihad. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the weekend. Up first, a juicy rumour. Manchester City have initial discussions to sign Jude Bellingham - Saikat Chatterjee -...
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Southampton
Liverpool play their final game before the 2022 World Cup and sportswashing spectacular from Qatar since FIFA has decided to send the game’s best to a nation that promised and then failed to deliver a summer World Cup causing a disruption of domestic seasons and increased fixture congestion for players already dealing with an overloaded schedule but it’s cool because FIFA execs got a lot of kickbacks out of it and Qatar will use the event to burnish their image as a globe-destroying petrostate that relies on modern slavery, has an atrocious human rights record, and doesn’t believe in any of the pesky equality-type things FIFA often like to pretend they care about.
Lampard explains altercation between Everton players and supporters
Everton fans, especially the traveling supporters who are such a vocal fixture at the Blues away games, have seemingly had enough of the recent spineless performances. Two humiliating defeats away at newly-promoted AFC Bournemouth is apparently what it took to break the proverbial camel's back, with fans reacting quite aggressively at full time when the manager and players came over to the away end yesterday.
Elliott Weighs In On Alisson’s Beard (Or Lack Thereof)
Alisson Becker is, without a doubt, one of the world’s best goalkeepers. On his day, it takes a truly special effort to get past him, and his second half performance against Southampton certainly qualifies as one of his most important performances this season. Harvey Elliott went on at length...
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
