Police: Group smashed windows, committed arson

No one is arrested but police say an investigation into the violence in Northeast Portland is underway.

The Portland Police Bureau says a group committed arson in a dumpster at the bureau's North Precinct and damaged several businesses in North Portland on Saturday night.

According to police, the group gathered in Peninsula Park at around 8 p.m. April 16. About an hour later, the group began walking through the neighborhood.

Police said some people in the group vandalized the Starbucks coffee shop on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Ainsworth Street. They broke windows and launched explosive devices at the building, police said.

They said two banks on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Jarrett Street, also were vandalized. One was defaced with graffiti and another had its windows broken.

The group also damaged bus shelters and several street signs, police said.

The group marched to the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct where some people lit a fire in a dumpster, committing arson, police said. Officers were unable to put out the flames with fire extinguishers and Portland Fire and Rescue was called in to assist.

Police did not give a motive for the violence. It follows the police killing of Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 4.

Police officers did not arrest anyone. The bureau said the investigation is continuing and they ask anyone with information about the crimes to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-101241.

