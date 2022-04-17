ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole's electric performance in Game 1 of playoffs vs. Nuggets

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgGUc_0fBqjDpX00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Although Steph Curry made his highly-anticipated return to the court in game one of the playoffs after missing the final 12-games of the regular season, the Jordan Poole show rolled on in game one.

The third-year guard shined in his postseason debut against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, scoring a game-high 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Poole added three assists and a board in 30 minutes. Poole set the tone for the Warriors throughout the contest, whether it was hitting long-distance jumpers or acrobatic buckets at the rim.

Klay Thompson heated up early for the Warriors, tallying 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor. The Splash Brother also drilled five triples on 10 attempts from long-distance as the Warriors cruised to a 123-107 victory.

With the Warriors rolling to a near blowout, Curry played only 22 minutes in his first action since March 16. In his appearance off the bench, the two-time Most Valuable Player recorded 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the floor with four assists and three boards.

While he made an impact on the box score with 25 points, 10 boards and six assists, it was clear reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic was frustrated on Saturday night. Jokic was swarmed by Draymond Green and Kevon Looney’s relentless defense throughout the contest.

After Golden State grabbed a 1-0 lead in the series behind Poole’s breakout performance, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Saturday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevon Looney
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jordan Poole#Warriors#The Splash Brother#Golden State
The Spun

Riley Curry Photo Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

A photo of Riley Curry, the daughter of Stephen and Ayesha Curry, was trending on social media on Saturday night. Years ago, Riley Curry went viral during the postgame press conferences in the NBA playoffs. As Stephen and his Warriors teammates made their first NBA Finals runs in 2015 and ’16, Riley Curry was the adorable daughter sitting on her dad’s lap.
NBA
The Spun

Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Klay sheds light on heated Game 1 exchange with Gordon

Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy