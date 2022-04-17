ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director's Update, April 17, 2022

Dear Patrons,

The Library will be closed on Monday, April 18, in observance of Patriot’s Day.

To celebrate National Poetry Month, the Library is hosting the poets Golden and JR Mahung. Golden (they/them) is a Black gender-nonconforming trans-femme photographer, poet, and community organizer. Their work documents the intersections between Blackness, family, and gender within the construct of America, and they are currently working on their first full-length poetry manuscript and self-portraiture series, On Learning How to Live. JR Mahung is a Belizean-American poet from the South Side of Chicago and one half of the poetry duo Black Plantains with Malcolm Friend. They teach, write, and study in Amherst, Mass. Their second collection of poems, Since When He Have Wings, is available on Pizza Pi Press. Registration is required to attend this virtual program.

April 22 is Earth Day, and the Library is celebrating with several events:

  • On April 19, the O'Connell Branch, in collaboration with Green Cambridge, will host an outdoor art-making session in which local plants, trees, animals, and any wild organisms living in our city are the subject of your art. Learn more here.
  • On April 22, the O’Neill Branch will host “drop in and create” sessions. Community members of all ages can stop by to meet other community members and create art using upcycled materials provided by the Branch. Learn more here.
  • On April 23, So You Wanna Be a Plant Parent? will focus on the tips and tricks of house plant care. Registration is required to attend this virtual program.

I hope you can join us for one of these events!

Outdoor Programs for Kids

This week, these outdoor programs for young children will be offered (weather permitting) at our Central Square, Collins, Main, O’Connell, and Valente locations:

  • Outdoor Songs & Stories: All ages are invited to sing, dance, and share a story!
  • Story Time: All ages are invited to join us for a half hour of stories!

Please see the events calendar

for further details. Registration is not required.

ESOL Classes (Central Square)

Tuesdays and Thursdays

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m., and 3-4:30 p.m.

Wednesdays and Fridays

10:30 a.m.-Noon

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes occur at the Central Square Branch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Intermediate ESOL is at 11 a.m., High Beginner ESOL at 1 p.m., Advanced ESOL at 3 p.m., and Beginner ESOL at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required for each class.

Green Cambridge “Art-Out” (O’Connell)

Tuesday, April 19

1-3 p.m.

Join Green Cambridge at the O'Connell Branch for an outdoor art-making session in which local plants, trees, animals, and any wild organisms in our city are the subject of your art. Make drawings, collages, or stitched and embellished fabric pieces to explore and celebrate the wildlife in the city. For all ages. Art supplies provided.

Grades 1–8 students in the Cambridge Public Schools can enter their creations in the Cambridge City Nature Art Challenge (CCNAC) with a completed and signed entry form. CCNAC and Art-Outs are cosponsored by Cambridge Local First. No registration is required. Learn more.

3D 101: Design and Creation, Parts 1 & 2 (Main)

Tuesday, April 19 & Wednesday, April 20

2-3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21 & Friday, April 22

3-4:30 p.m.

Learn how to create objects in digital space and fabricate them using our Sindoh 3D printers in this two-part series. In Part 1, you will get hands-on experience running the 3D printer and gain fundamental 3D modeling skills using Tinkercad. In Part 2, you will create designs and practice setting up your own 3D print construction. You must complete Hive Safety Training and create a free Tinkercad account before registering for this workshop. Registration is required.

Note: This is a badging course for 3D Printing. Signing up for Part 1 allows you to participate in Part 2 the next day. You will be badged at the end of the Part 2 workshop.

Studio Recording 101 (Main)

Tuesday, April 19

4-5 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Are you interested in podcasting, audio production, or video production? The Hive has two state-of-the-art recording studios! Join this workshop to become familiar with the studio equipment and software. You must complete Hive Safety Training before registering for this workshop. Registration is required.

Career Skills: Interview Workshop (Virtual)

Tuesday, April 19

6-7:30 p.m.

The online Career Skills workshop series is presented by the employment specialist Gary Gekow. On April 19, we will cover interviewing skills. Registration is required.

Résumé and Job Application Support (Central Square)

Wednesday, April 20

1-3 p.m.

Are you looking for help creating a résumé or looking for a job? Drop by the Central Square Branch for assistance with preparing a résumé, conducting a job search online, and completing online applications. No registration is required. Learn more.

Bicycle Maintenance Clinic (Valente)

Wednesday, April 20

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Would you like to tune your bike up for spring riding? This hands-on workshop at the Valente Branch, held in collaboration with Cambridge’s Community Development Department, will cover: the ABCs (Air, Brakes, Chain) of bicycle maintenance, with time at the end for any specific questions you may have about basic repairs. Bring your own bike or work on one provided by the instructor. Registration is required.

Family Night with the New England Aquarium (Virtual)

Wednesday, April 20

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Join marine mammal trainers for a live training session with the California sea lions and northern fur seals. Learn about training and what you can do to protect the ocean environment for these amazing animals. Registration is required.

Hive Safety Training (Virtual)

Thursday, April 21

1-1:30 p.m.

In this workshop, you will learn about our makerspace, how to use our resources, and how to keep safe in The Hive. Before taking workshops in The Hive in person, all makers must bring signed copies of The Hive User Agreement and Waivers. Registration is required.

Celebrating National Poetry Month with Poets Golden and JR Mahung (Virtual)

Thursday, April 21

6-7:15 p.m.

Golden (they/them) is a Black gender-nonconforming trans-femme photographer, poet, and community organizer. Their work documents the intersections between Blackness, family, and gender within the construct of America, and they are currently working on their first full-length poetry manuscript and self-portraiture series entitled On Learning How to Live. JR Mahung is a Belizean-American poet from the South Side of Chicago and one half of the poetry duo Black Plantains with Malcolm Friend. They teach, write, and study in Amherst, Mass. Their second collection of poems, Since When He Have Wings, is available on Pizza Pi Press. Registration is required.

Videography 101 (Main)

Thursday, April 21

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 22

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Step into the Hive's state-of-the-art recording studio and film a short video of yourself in front of our green screen. Then, spend some time becoming familiar with video editing software while working with your footage. You must complete Hive Safety Training before registering for this workshop. Registration is required.

Earth Day Celebration (O’Neill)

Friday, April 22

2-4 p.m.

Drop in and create crafts using upcycled materials to celebrate Earth Day! For children of all ages and their grown-ups. This program will be held at the O'Neill Branch. No registration is required. Learn more.

Read to a Dog (O’Connell)

Friday, April 22

2-3 p.m.

Read with a cuddly friend! Trained therapy dogs provide warm and nonjudgmental reading companions for new or experienced readers up to age 14. Registration is required for each 10-minute time slot. Visit or call the O’Connell Branch.

So You Wanna Be a Plant Parent? (Virtual)

Saturday, April 23

Noon-1 p.m.

Calling all new and prospective plant parents! If you need help or want to learn more about caring for your indoor house plants—such as when and how to repot them, how much sunlight is enough, or finding the balance between underwatering and overwatering—then you won't want to miss this talk! Hosted by the Emerald City Plant Shop. Registration is required.

Equipment and Studio Reservation (Main)

Saturday, April 23

1:30-4:30 p.m.

During this time period, anyone who has completed Hive Safety Training and is badged to use equipment or studio(s) can reserve Hive equipment or studio spaces. Learn more about becoming a badged maker. Staff will assist participants as they are able. Registration is required.

Stay Connected

Please subscribe to our email list, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and visit our website.

All the best,

Maria McCauley, Ph.D.

Director of Libraries

