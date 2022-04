Bash, crash, lash, mash and smash. Through the first eight games of the 2022 prep softball season that’s what the Shepherd softball team has been doing at the dish. As it stands the Jays have belted eight home runs in eight games all while sporting an impressive overall batting average of .383. Over the weekend Shepherd won the Brighton Invite, topping Division 1 programs such as Milford and host Brighton en route to the title.

SHEPHERD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO