Boonville Softball falls to Tecumseh in Warrick Showcase

The Toledo Mud Hens scored runs in six separate innings and slugged 13 hits in an 11-0 victory against the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday evening at Fifth Third Field. Toledo (4-8) did the most damage in the second, scoring four runs on five hits. Jacob Robson delivered two of the inning’s four runs on a triple. Jacob Robson’s extra base hit was the fourth straight hit for Toledo in the second.

