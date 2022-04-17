Scenic Roots - Thu 4/14/22

Here Come Swords. I Married a Ranger. Heaven Has Claws. Goodness Had Nothing to Do with It. All through the pandemic — and for years before that — these curious titles were hiding in plain sight on the shelves of the Institute Library, before being plucked off by a staff member, volunteer, or patron for inclusion in “Cover Story II: Return to the Stacks,” the latest art exhibit in the Chapel Street library’s gallery that invites viewers, once again, to judge books by their covers, though this time with a twist.
“I hope this book will be a beacon of light,” says the first-time author. “Even though it may be banned in certain schools, I pray that the right kids find it. The right adults find it." When she was 2 years old, singer, actress and now author Janelle...
In conjunction with the opening week of the Biennale Internazionale dell’Arte di Venezia, tomorrow will start the African Art in Venice Forum (AAVF), a public and free discursive event presented every other year in Venice. The project provides a new platform to present and discuss topics related to contemporary art from Africa and its diasporas in the cultural, professional, and infrastructural context of the Venice Biennale.
Shanghai-based architecture practice Atelier Deshaus was inspired by topographic contours when designing its scheme for the Qintai Art Museum. Located on the side of Moon Lake in Wuhan’s Hanyang district, the building will house a multifunctional cultural centre when it completes later this year. As it enters its final stages, its impressive exterior has taken full shape, with interiors following suit.
Live wedding painters share their artistic styles, inspirations, and challenges of painting live. Capturing your wedding day through photography is a wedding day staple; however, a lesser known way to capture your wedding is through live wedding painters. These talented artists attend your event and paint your most special moments on site, live! Pretty cool, right?
The newly opened Museum of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM) has been criticised for a lack of diversity. An open letter published on the day of the museum’s opening (April 6) took aim at the Frankfurt-based museum for being too male-dominated, for lacking in diversity and for not sufficiently recognising techno’s Black roots (via MixMag).
The book is available to purchase for $50 USD. Wifredo Lam was a Cuban artist best known for his large-scale paintings that interjected Modernist techniques with Afro-Cuban imagery. Pace Publishing has released a new book chronicling the recent retrospective exhibition on the artist that went on view at the gallery’s New York flagship this past year.
If visiting a museum remains high on your priority list, whether you’re in your hometown or spending time somewhere new, you will find endless inspiration in a new study done by Cruise Croatia, which aimed to determine the most popular museums in every country across the world. The Croatian...
You, as a child, might love to do painting, but later, somewhere in life, you might forget about it. Didn't painting bring joy to you when you were a child? Don't you most often crave it? If someone loved to do painting as a child but lost it in life hustle later—find the love for painting inside your heart, it is still present somewhere in the corner of your heart. Painting doesn't only bring joy—it is relaxing as well. Ask the 100 artists why they do painting; their answer might differ in some aspects, but the common part of their answer will be "painting is relaxing."
