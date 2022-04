Broadway is back and, last week, we finally made it back to New York City to enjoy it. The last time I saw a Broadway show was on March 10th, 2020. Kevin and I sat in the second row of Moulin Rouge! for that evening's performance. The next morning that show became the first to officially close its doors due to the quickly emerging COVID-19 pandemic. By noon that Thursday, March 11th, 2020, all of Broadway was shut down and remained so for roughly a year and a half.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO