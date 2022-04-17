ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

James Clayton Dowdy

By Alex Dominguez
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER — James Clayton Dowdy (Jim) of Tyler was born September 10, 1925, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the age of 96. His parents, Mary Alice Canada and James Clayton Dowdy, moved their young family to Tyler and settled in the Swan community of Smith...

tylerpaper.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

David Sidney Turman

TYLER — A Celebration service for David Sidney Turman, 74, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel. Mr. Turman was born June 8, 1947 in Tyler and passed away April 6, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Rev. Vernell Alexander

JACKSONVILLE — Vernell Alexander, 81, was born on August 20, 1940, in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Charlie and Nommie Kennedy Alexander. He was the youngest of 13 children. On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, his wife of nearly 60 years, his children, and grandchildren were at Vernell’s side as...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

David E. Pierson

TYLER — David E. Pierson was born on February 7, 1941, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Tyler at the age of 81. Dave grew up in Tyler and attended Tyler public schools, graduating from John Tyler High School in 1959. He was a proud Texas A&M Aggie, graduating in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He was then commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, serving at Air Force bases in Oklahoma, Ohio, North Dakota and France before separating from active duty and enrolling in graduate school at Oklahoma State University, where he obtained a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering in 1968. He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Fort Worth, and married his soul mate, Melba, in 1970 at the First Assembly of God church in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Eric Hambrick

TYLER — No services are scheduled for Eric Hambrick, 47, Tyler. Arrangements have been provided by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Hambrick passed on April 9, 2022. He was born October 27, 1974.
TYLER, TX
KARK

Arkansas Lands Commitment From Rykar Acebo

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed a preferred walk-on commitment from Jonesboro Class of 2022 quarterback Rykar Acebo. Acebo, 6-4, 195, announced his decision on Saturday following a scrimmage at Arkansas. He announced the decision on Twitter. He was named the Best Under the Sun Player of the Year. As...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mrs. Alma Crumpton

WHITEHOUSE — Funeral services for Mrs. Alma J. Crumpton, 72, Whitehouse, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Little Zion Baptist Church ~ Whitehouse. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Blackjack Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. There will be no public viewing.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Texans in western half of state under critical-to-extreme fire weather warning

(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a severe weather warning Tuesday for Texans in the western half of the state who are expected to face critical-to-extreme wildfire weather conditions. Texans living in the eastern part of the state should prepare for severe storm threats. In addition to...
TEXAS STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Robert "Bubba Keith Thompson

TYLER — Service will be held on Monday April 18, 2022 at 11:am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Gilmer,TX. Services by Wilson Royalty Funeral Service of Gladewater,TX.
GILMER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Walter Joseph Larsh

FRISCO — Graveside services for Walter Joseph Larsh, 94, of Frisco will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Larsh was born October 27, 1927 in Kingsford, Mississippi and passed away April 12, 2022 in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Kerry Don Bendy

TYLER — A celebration of life for Mr. Kerry Bendy, 56, has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 16, 2022 at College Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Curry serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 1-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mr. Carnell Gossett

TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Carnell Gossett, 78, Tyler, will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at God’s Will Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Kedrick Graves as the eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Barbara Durham

TYLER — Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale. Family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Lindale City Cemetery. Barbara’s full obituary can be read at CRDFH.COM.
LINDALE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Deidra Mauldin

TYLER — Funeral services for Miss. Deidra Mauldin, 58 of Tyler, will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, 1 pm at Warren Chapel C.M.E. Church with Rev. Byron Jackson, Sr. serving as eulogist. FACE MASK RECOMMENDED - under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be 2-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Rose City to Beantown: 7 Tylerites tackle Boston Marathon

Some East Texas runners worked in a vacation, a family visit, plus a history lesson or two while also taking on the world’s oldest annual marathon in the “Cradle of American Liberty.”. Seven Tylerites competed in Monday’s 126th Boston Marathon. Not only did they compete, but the runners...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Texas lawmaker: Lone Star State leads Florida when it comes to restricting abortion

(The Center Square) – The nation’s two largest red states, Texas and Florida, led by Republican governors and Republican-majority legislatures, have taken different approaches to restricting abortion. As more comparisons over policies implemented by the Republican-led states are made as to which state is leading on job growth,...
TEXAS STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Soccer: Whitehouse's Luke Neely earns MVP honors; district honors Nacogdoches girls coach

Luke Neely, Whitehouse's standout junior center back, has been named Most Valuable Player of District 16-5A soccer, the league's coaches announced. Neely was instrumental in the Wildcats sharing the District 16-5A championship with Jacksonville. Whitehouse won playoff games over Sulphur Springs (4-0 in bi-district) and Forney (3-1 in area) before falling to Mount Pleasant (5-4 in regional quarterfinals).
TYLER, TX

