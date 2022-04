Science is often viewed as utilitarian. We explore the natural world so that we can plunder its secrets for our own benefit. Indeed, this is often precisely the sort of science that funding agencies seek. But, for most scientists, the utilitarian comes second to other motivating factors: The observation of beauty and the challenge of a unique puzzle are the two that spring to mind. Today, in the spirit of observing beauty, I’d like you to sit back and enjoy the view of light flowing like water.

SCIENCE ・ 16 HOURS AGO