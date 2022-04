It was a sudden closure in April of 2019 that left the Greater Oneonta, NY community reeling in disbelief, myself included. I'm referring to Friendly's Ice Cream Store and Restaurant on Oneonta's Main Street. My family is still feeling the loss of this restaurant because not only did my husband and I bring our two kids there on countless occasions as treat after a doctor or dental visit, or just because we wanted a treat, but it was also a place where I would go with my friends for an ice cream sundae on a Friday or Saturday night. In a nutshell, it was a place where wonderful memories with family and friends were made.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO