A Few Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon Through Tonight

A strong low-pressure system will move into our area Tuesday, bringing the risk of heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms. A warm front is expected to lift across the area, ushering warm air and moisture into the region. This increase in moisture content will create a moisture-rich environment for showers and storms to tap into. The combination of moisture, daytime heating, wind shear and lift will increase our chances of seeing thunderstorms. How far north this warm front passes will help determine the severe weather threat for our area. There’s a lot of wind shear in the atmosphere to give us a risk of damaging wind gusts and/or a tornado, however, the overall instability looks weak, compared to states to our west. If we build more instability than models are showing, we will have a higher chance of seeing severe weather.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 29 DAYS AGO