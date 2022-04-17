ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

A Few Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon Through Tonight

By Gregory Robinson
alabama.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLANTON – Sunday 7:00 am, April 17, 2022. Showers and thunderstorms will develop across much of the state through the morning hours. As we head into the afternoon, a few storms could become severe with the...

ema.alabama.gov

