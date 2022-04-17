ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul says Yordenis Ugas has ‘a ton of heart’ and hails Errol Spence Jr’s sensational win in unification fight

By Jack Figg
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehiif_0fBoao7900

JAKE PAUL hailed both Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas after their welterweight unification thriller.

Spence left Ugas' right eye so gruesomely battered the ringside doctor left the referee with no choice but to stop the action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrXRx_0fBoao7900
Yordenis Ugas was beaten in ten rounds by Errol Spence Jr Credit: Getty

It brought an end to ten thrilling rounds and won the praise of YouTuber-turned boxer Paul.

He tweeted: "And that is why Errol Spence Jr is in my top 5 pound for pound list Ugas has a ton of heart much respect."

Ugas, 35, was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

And he is set to have his right eye examined, after it was so severely swollen the fight was halted.

Spence, who was hurt by Ugas in round six, inherited the WBA belt adding to the WBC and IBF versions he took into the unification.

The only thing standing in the way of welterweight supremacy is Terence Crawford's WBO title.

Spence, 32, said: “Everybody knows who I want next, I want Terence Crawford next.

“That’s the fight that I want, that’s the fight that everybody else wants and like I said, I’m going to get these straps.

“I’m going to go over there and take his s*** too.

“Terence, I’m coming for that motherf***ing belt.”

In response, Crawford, 34, tweeted: “Congratulations great fight now the real fight happens.

"No more talk no more side of the street let’s go!!!!

“Keep my belts warm I’ll be coming to grab em later this year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3327D3_0fBoao7900
Errol Spence Jr called to fight Terence Crawford next Credit: AP

New York City, NY
