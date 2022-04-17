Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Morrison: 'I can't wait for forever with you'

Former Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson is engaged to her boyfriend Sam Morrison.

The actress, 27, took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news alongside a loved-up photo alongside her fiancé on Sunday afternoon.

'I CANT BELIEVE IT!!! My best friend asked me to marry him! I can’t wait for forever with you my love! ❤️' she captioned the post.

Congratulations! Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson, 27, (left) has announced her surprise engagement to boyfriend Sam Morrison on Sunday: 'I can't wait for forever with you'

Sam is understood to have popped the question during a romantic trip to the NSW coastal town of Byron Bay.

The accompanying images showed the newly engaged couple smiling while going on a nature walk as Bonnie proudly shows off her ring.

Sam also shared the news with his own Instagram followers writing: 'I couldn't be happier. I love this girl, more than anything. Let's do the rest of our lives together.'

'I CANT BELIEVE IT!!! My best friend asked me to marry him! I can’t wait for forever with you my love! ❤️' she captioned the post

Bonnie's post was quickly inundated with comments from her celebrity friends and former co-stars.

Love Island Australia Anna McEvoy wrote: 'Omg congratulations gorgeous girl!!!!'

'Congrats Bon!!' wrote Neighbours star Jemma Donovan.

Well wishes: Bonnie's post was quickly inundated with comments from her celebrity friends and former co-stars

Bonnie and Sam first went public with their romance on November 1, when Bonnie shared a loved-up selfie to Instagram of them together at dinner.

'Nothing but the best times this long weekend. So lucky to be able to get out and about,' she captioned the post.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia in December, Bonnie said that she learned a lot of 'life lessons' while getting through a challenging 2021.

'It has been a really big year. Lots of different stuff. Lots of challenges and a lot of life lessons,' she told Daily Mail Australia.