ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Date, UK start time, TV channel, live stream, undercard for HUGE WBC heavyweight title bout

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vE7wq_0fBoYAzx00

TYSON FURY vs Dillian Whyte fight week is here - so get the popcorn ready.

Fury, 33, is the reigning WBC heavyweight champion after back-to-back victories over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, and now faces Whyte at Wembley in the biggest sporting event of the year so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmywN_0fBoYAzx00
How the fighters compare for the huge bout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuXbt_0fBoYAzx00
Fury beat Wilder to retain his WBC belt - but has now been ordered to defend it again Credit: EPA

The Gypsy King retained his crown by emphatic knockout back in October last year, with unification against then-champ Anthony Joshua eyed up.

AJ was to ultimately lose his own title defence to Oleksandr Usyk and a rematch was delayed by Usyk's decision to fight for Ukraine against Russia.

Fury's attention therefore turned to mandatory challenger Whyte, 34, as he puts his belt on the line once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQ3ZO_0fBoYAzx00
Whyte has got his wish at a world title shot Credit: Getty

Fury said as the fight was announced: "I'm coming home baby. Get ready for the biggest British dust-up since Lennox Lewis vs Frank Bruno. History in the making."

And Whyte wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: "I’m ready. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone on the 23rd of April @wembleystadium. LetsGooo!!!!"

And it was confirmed that Whyte had signed his side of the deal just in time for the deadline.

WBC mandatory challenger Whyte will earn around £6million for his participation, with Fury set to bank a much meatier £23.5m.

When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte?

  • Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte will take place THIS Saturday - April 23.
  • The start time has been CONFIRMED as 10pm UK time - 5pm ET.
  • Fury hasn't fought in the UK since 2018 when he faced Sefer Seferi in Manchester and then Francesco Pianeta in Belfast.

What is the fight venue?

  • Fury vs Whyte will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.
  • Fury hasn't fought in London since a win over Christian Hammer in 2015.
  • Whyte has never fought at Wembley Stadium before, but is used to competing in London.
  • The fight will be a record 94,000-capacity sell-out event after extra seats were released last week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShHie_0fBoYAzx00

Which TV channel and live stream will it be on?

BT Sport Box Office will broadcast the fight in the UK, with ESPN+ showing the event in the US.

BT wrote in a tweet to confirm the news: "The time for talking is over! After years of back and forth, the heavyweight showdown is on!"

The event will cost £24.95 on BT Sport, which was the price of Fury's last two clashes with Deontay Wilder on the channel.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Who is fighting on the undercard?

  • Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero
  • Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball
  • David Adeleye vs Chris Healey
  • Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach
  • Royston Barney-Smith vs Michael Walton
  • Kurt Walker vs TBA

What they said

Tyson Fury: "I am only thinking about Dillian Whyte at this moment, I am not thinking about retirement.

"That will all come after I have had the fight and we will think about what is to come, what the future holds for me.

"At the minute I have a massive task in Dillian. A lot of people are underestimating Dillian Whyte – but not me.

“I give the guy all the respect he deserves throughout the training camp, I have been training since January, breaking all records in the gym, so I am feeling good, looking good.

"I am not underestimating this guy and have given him the respect I did for Deontay Wilder."

Dillian Whyte: "It feels good to be a few days. I am in no illusion of what I am up against but I believe I will go in and beat him. I want to shut a few people up.

"I don't care about being counted out. This isn't nothing new to me - family, friends, teachers, journalists have always counted me out. It's nothing to me."

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Spence adds 3rd title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. took a few rounds to find his rhythm and range after a long layoff. In the end, he had another championship belt. Spence became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home crowd, when his fight against Yordenis Ugás was stopped in the 10th round Saturday night because of the WBA champ's right eye that was almost completely swollen shut.
NFL
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: If Canelo Doesn't Want To Fight Me Next, He Should Give Up Belt And Let Me Fight For It

David Benavidez has every intention of sticking around at super middleweight until at least one more major title is back in his possession. The desire is a driving force behind his next fight, a showdown with former middleweight titlist David Lemieux for the interim WBC super middleweight title. The two collide May 21 on Showtime from Gila River Area in Glendale, Arizona in the second consecutive home state headliner for Benavidez (25-0, 22KOs), a Phoenix-based former WBC super middleweight titlist who is keen on entering his third title reign.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Lennox Lewis
Person
Anthony Cacace
Person
Frank Bruno
Person
Tyson Fury
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn isn’t ready Danny Garcia or Adrien Broner says Carl Froch

By Charles Brun: Carl Froch says welterweight Conor Benn isn’t ready to face Adrien Broner or Danny Garcia for his next fight in London after his second-round TKO win over veteran Chris Van Heerden last Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Eddie Hearn is basking in...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbc#Boxing#Combat#British#Twitter
BoxingNews24.com

What if Tyson Fury LOSES to Dillian Whyte?

By Scott Gilfoid: Tyson Fury could be heading into his version of Waterloo this Saturday night, about to taste defeat for the first time at the hands of the faster more powerful Dillian Whyte. Dillian has the power, speed, chin, and more importantly the stamina required to send Fury skittering...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury promoter Bob Arum WON’T attend Dillian Whyte fight

By Dan Ambrose: Tyson Fury will be without his famous promoter Bob Arum when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Arum revealed that he’s recovering from “mild COVID-19 symptoms, and won’t be attending the fight live...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn wants Kell Brook for Conor Benn’s next fight

By Charles Brun: A wild-eyed-looking Eddie Hearn revealed last Saturday that the next opponent he wants Conor Benn to fight is Kell Brook at a catchweight of 150 lbs. The only problem is the former IBF welterweight champion Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) will need to lower his asking price of ten million quid to a more realistic number.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘His mouth’s like a toilet’: Dillian Whyte plays down Tyson Fury mind games

Dillian Whyte has played down Tyson Fury’s ability to play mind games, saying the WBC heavyweight champion’s “mouth is like a toilet”.Whyte refused to attend the first pre-fight press conference last month ahead of his title shot against Fury this Saturday, though the challenger finally broke a long period of social-media silence last week.Now, the 34-year-old Whyte has spoken to The Independent columnist Steve Bunce in an interview with BT Sport, opening up on his decision to snub the press conference and the chance to go face-to-face with Fury.“I don’t regret anything really, because I’m a professional, I’m a...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Conor Benn obliterates Chris Van Heerden in 2nd round KO

By Jack Tiernan: Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) made his fans proud with a devastating second-round knockout win over the game South African warrior Chris Van Heerden (28-3-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night in a statement fight at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The undefeated welterweight contender Benn, 25,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Fury-Whyte Union Belt is Making The Rounds in The UK

The World Boxing Council created the Union Belt, which is going to be presented to the victor of the highly anticipated clash between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. The Union Belt, which highlights special elements to celebrate and commemorate Great Britain through boxing, is already...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury: A lot of People Are Underestimating Whyte – But Not Me!

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is preparing for a very tough fight in his upcoming defense. Fury will make a mandatory defense against Dillian Whyte on April 23, with a record crowd of 94,000 expected at Wembley Stadium in London. Whyte is a tremendous underdog in the fight. He's been...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
394K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy