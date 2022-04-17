ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Man Utd star Patrice Evra knew David Moyes was doomed to fail at Old Trafford after FIRST team meeting

By Anthony Chapman
 2 days ago
PATRICE EVRA says he knew David Moyes was doomed to fail at Manchester United after the Scot’s FIRST team meeting.

Moyes left Everton to replace Red Devils legend Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Patrice Evra knew David Moyes wasn't going to make the cut at Man Utd after his first team meeting Credit: Dave Pinegar - The Sun

But he was sacked before the end of his first season after struggling to defend United’s Premier League title.

Moyes, now flying high as West Ham boss, won just 27 of 51 games at the Theatre of Dreams.

And Evra recalls thinking he would get ‘eaten alive’ after the tactician asked his new United players if they could ‘teach him to win’.

Previewing his new book 'I Love This Game' in The Times, Evra said: “I’m not surprised Moyes is doing well at West Ham. I know how much the players like him.

“But when he came to Old Trafford and said, ‘Guys, I know you win everything and you will have to teach me’.

"I was like, oh my God you should never do that, they are going to eat you alive.”

However, Evra admits he didn’t have the smoothest relationship with predecessor Fergie either.

Despite winning the Premier League and Champions League at United, Evra was denied the chance to lift the FA Cup after being dropped for 2007’s final defeat against Chelsea.

And he admits Sir Alex’s decision still stings, adding: “That was really painful. The only trophy I didn’t win in England was the FA Cup, so it was even worse.

“I couldn’t help the team. I warmed up for 80 minutes, I was close to ending my career with United.

“I didn’t shake hands with Alex Ferguson after. I am happy to die in the battle, but I have to be in the battle.”

