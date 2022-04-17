ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – FA Cup semi-final: Live stream FREE, TV channel, kick-off time and team news

By Sam Street
 2 days ago
CHELSEA face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final TODAY - with Liverpool awaiting in the final.

The Blues looked like they had secured a miracle Champions League comeback against Real Madrid in midweek, before being bundled out of the competition by the brilliance of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

Chelsea came within a whisker of a sensational comeback against Real Madrid Credit: Reuters
In the absence of Conor Gallagher, Crystal Palace will be expecting a big performance from Wilfried Zaha Credit: Getty

However, Palace did lay down a marker when they hammered Blues legend Frank Lampard's Everton 4-0 in the quarter-final.

Fortunately for Chelsea, they will not have to face Crystal Palace's main man Conor Gallagher, as he is on loan from Stamford Bridge and ineligible to face his parent club.

And the South London club have their first chance to reach a final since 2016.

What time does Chelsea vs Crystal Palace kick off?

  • Chelsea take on Crystal Palace on Sunday, April 17.
  • The match kicks off at 4.30pm UK time.
  • It will be played at Wembley Stadium.
  • When the two sides last met, Hakim Ziyech scored a last minute winner in a 1-0 Chelsea victory at Selhurst Park.

What TV channel is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace on and can I live stream it?

  • Chelsea vs Crystal Palace is live on ITV.
  • Coverage commences at 3.45pm - 45 minutes before kick-off.
  • To stream the game live, head to the ITV Hub.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace for free?

  • Yes. Chelsea vs Crystal Palace is free for all UK viewers as long as they have a TV License.

Team news

Ben Chilwell is out for the long haul after picking up a knee injury in November.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also out for this one through an achilles injury, with Thomas Tuchel saying he has a few more weeks on the treatment table.

Romelu Lukaku missed the match at Real Madrid with an achilles injury, but may harbour hopes of playing some part this weekend.

Will Hughes, Michael Olise and Tyrick Mitchell are all doubts for Crystal Palace while Nathan Ferguson is out.

Latest odds

To win in 90 minutes

Chelsea 11/20

Draw 29/10

Crystal Palace 5/1

To qualify

Chelsea 2/9

Crystal Palace 31/10

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Thursday, April 14

