ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ever Forward Cargo Ship Refloated Sunday Morning

By Cristina Mendez
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQJle_0fBoXhtb00

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — The Ever Forward—a wayward Hong-Kong-flagged cargo ship—has been refloated after being stuck in the Chesapeake Bay for weeks.

The Ever Forward ran aground 24 feet deep into the mud on March 13. It was finally rescued via a 35-day-long salvage operation, according to authorities.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment, and other state and local responders made two unsuccessful refloat attempts on March 29 and March 30, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Crews dug out at least 84,000 cubic yards of mud from around the vessel. The Department of the Environment said that’s about 27 barges worth of mud.

Salvage experts eventually determined that they would not be able to move the Ever Forward with the 4,964 containers it was carrying aboard, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other coordinators removed 500 containers using crane barges between April 9 and April 16 during daylight hours only, according to authorities.

The cargo ship was finally free to move forward around 11 a.m.

“The vastness and complexity of this response were historic, as an incident like the Ever Forward grounding, in type and duration, is a rare occurrence,” Capt. David O’Connell, commander of Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, said. “It was the collaboration of each responding agency, Evergreen Marine Corporation, and dedicated responders that resulted in the successful refloating of Ever Forward while ensuring the safety of the public and response personnel, mitigating pollution potential, and minimizing economic impacts.”

Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles said that his department remains focused “on moving forward to the environmental restoration and compensation phase.”

In an interview with WJZ, Geoffrey Donahue, the director of the Emergency Preparedness and Response division of the Maryland Department of Environment, said this involves examining the dredged area now that the cargo ship has moved.

“We had to do some dredging,” Donahue said.” Part of that involves a natural oyster bar that is in that area, so there is impact to that because of the grounding and obviously the removal of the habitat there.”

On April 14, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot sent a letter to the Ever Forward’s owner, Evergreen, outlining his concerns about the environmental impact of the stuck ship.

“I am calling on Ever Green to establish an initial $100 million Responsibility Fund now, from which relevant parties can begin receiving compensation or reimbursement for the impact this incident caused,” Franchot said. “This includes reimbursement for labor hours and resources that federal, state and local agencies have directed towards this effort, and potential compensation for watermen and the seafood industry for this incident’s impact on their harvest season.”

During an interview with WJZ, Franchot said Evergreen did something similar after the Suez Canal incident.

“The state of Maryland needs to demand there be a fund set up and we have a very blistering letter, a clear letter, an emphatic letter to the leadership of the Taiwanese company that they need to step up and do the right thing,” Franchot said.

The Ever Forward will be towed to the Annapolis Anchorage Grounds for inspection, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

It will reload the containers that had been removed and continue its voyage to its next port of call in Norfolk, Virginia, according to authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiXFV_0fBoXhtb00

The last time something like this happened was last year a ship owned by the same company, the Ever Given, got stuck and blocked the Suez Canal in Egypt, and that disrupted billions of dollars a day in global trade.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments / 6

Related
International Business Times

Ship Stranded Off US Delights Curious, Worries Environmentalists

Holding binoculars and toting folding chairs the sightseers are laser-focused: the objective is to see the massive container ship Ever Forward, which has been stranded for a month in the mud of the US East Coast's Chesapeake Bay. Some bring their families, while others come with friends, popping a squat...
PASADENA, MD
SFGate

Container ship with crew of 21 aboard remains adrift off Point Reyes

The Wan Hai 176, a 564-foot container ship that lost engine power and drifted about seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes with 21 people aboard Friday, hasn't yet been secured, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. No one on board has been injured, but rescuing the ship is...
ACCIDENTS
Bakersfield Now

Dredging underway to free 1000-foot grounded cargo ship in Chesapeake Bay

PASADENA, Md. (7News) – On Monday, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard began dredging work to free a cargo ship that's stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than a week now. USCG was notified around 9 p.m. last Sunday that a Hong Kong-flagged general container ship was leaving...
ECONOMY
WTOP

Ever Forward ship freed from Chesapeake Bay in Maryland

The Ever Forward container ship was freed Sunday morning after being stuck in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland for over a month, the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic told WTOP. The cargo ship was freed around 7 a.m. after having run aground in the bay 35 days ago when the salvage operation began on March 13.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Cars
State
Virginia State
NBC Washington

Bodies Found in Potomac Near Roosevelt Island on Back-to-Back Days

Two bodies have been discovered in the Potomac River in the area of Theodore Roosevelt Island in Washington, D.C., in just as many days, police say. A body was found in the water near the Kennedy Center about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, D.C. police said. On Wednesday, someone spotted a body...
POTOMAC, MD
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Ship#U S Coast Guard#Salvage#Vehicles#Md#Wjz#The Ever Forward#The U S Coast Guard#Maryland Department
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Ship Ends Final Journey at Scrapyard in Turkey

Carnival Sensation has arrived at her final port of call right on schedule, as the ship arrived today at the ship-breaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey. It will now be several days or weeks before the next step in scrapping the ship begins, but her long journeys on open water have ended. The ship was also beached on April 5.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CBS Baltimore

Over 300 Containers Removed From Ever Forward, Officials Hope To Be Finished By Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews have been working since Saturday to lighten the load of the Ever Forward in another bid to refloat the massive container ship stuck in the Chesapeake Bay. It has been there for over a month. The U.S. Coast Guard and coordinating agencies started an operation Saturday to remove exactly 500 containers of its nearly 5,000 container load. Officials told WJZ Friday that 320 containers have been removed from the ship, and they hope to have the rest off by next week. “We’re about 65 percent, roughly, through the offload process,” said Jeoffrey Donahue, director of emergency preparedness & planning...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WJAC TV

Three people injured in plane crash along Pa. and Md. border

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WJAC) — Somerset County crews were called to help after a small plane crashed Saturday night just south of the county and state border with Maryland. Maryland State Police said deputies from McHenry responded to a report of a small aircraft crash in the wooded area adjacent to the 100 block of Spring Ridge Court in Grantsville shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. According to a preliminary investigation, a 1966 Piper single-engine fixed-wing aircraft that departed from Walbash, Ind. and was en route to Martin State Airport in Middle River, Md., when the pilot reported an emergency on board.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WKRG News 5

Woman dies after near-drowning on Dauphin Island

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island City officials confirmed that one woman died after a near-drowning incident on Dauphin Island. The near-drowning happened Wednesday, April 13, at about 4:30 p.m. Three swimmers were pulled from the water by the time Dauphin Island first responders arrived. A Coast Guard helicopter was in the area at the […]
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
CBS Baltimore

Turtles Have A New Floating Island To Sunbathe In Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Look out for sunbathing turtles on your next trip to the Inner Harbor. The Waterfront Partnership has installed a 100-square-foot turtle island in a canal along Lancaster Street. There, the partnership said, passerby will see dozens of turtles hanging out. Turtles have previously been seen clinging to logs, trash, and derelict booms in the harbor. The island is an attempt to recreate a basking habitat that used to be provided by shoreline trees of the harbor. The constructed island also provides shallow water habitat for sleeping turtles and a marsh habitat for young and hatchling turtles, the habitat said.  The project...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Searching For Pennsylvania Man Missing Since Last Week, Believed To Be In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police is asking for public assistance in finding Richard Christopher Cardona, a 28-year-old Pennsylvania man last seen April 4. Pennsylvania police believe Cardona may be around Baltimore City, police said. Cardona, 28, was last seen in Rockville on April 4. He was wearing a blue Penn State jacket and blue jeans. He is six feet, three inches tall. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cardona is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or dial 911. Richard Christopher Cardona, BPD
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? At The Harbor With Sail Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After COVID-19 hit, the harbor stood still. But now, the city is pushing beyond the pandemic.  Now, the boats are now starting to return—and so is Fleet Week. But before we get into that, let’s discuss “Sail Baltimore.”  Here is the short backstory: It was created in the‘70s by then-Mayor William Donald Schaeffer as a vehicle to promote Baltimore, Baltimore’s maritime heritage, and, in a way, the port.  They say timing is everything. Well, in this case, the bicentennial celebration of the United States was in full swing.  A big part of that was the “tall ships” armada that sailed into New York...
BALTIMORE, MD
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Extends Protocols for U.S. Departures Through June 30

Although many were hoping for a swift end to the current health and safety protocols for Royal Caribbean ships sailing from the United States this summer, the cruise line decided the time was not right just yet and extended the policies through June 30, 2022. With the CDC’s voluntary COVID-19...
TRAVEL
CBS Baltimore

Ever Forward To Undergo Inspection Prior To Resuming Journey

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cargo ship that’s been stuck for more than a month in the Chesapeake Bay, is finally floating again. The cargo ship, known as the Ever Forward, is about six miles south of Annapolis near Thomas Point Park awaiting inspection.  The U.S. Coast Guard said the inspection will be “to ensure there is no hull damage, or anything preventing the ship from seaworthiness. From there, the ship will return to the Port of Baltimore to receive the containers that were removed, and is then expected to go to Norfolk.” The Ever Forward has been in limbo for five weeks. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy