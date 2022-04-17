ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Adelaide fall agonisingly short of amazing comeback from 50 points down as Blues squeak out 94-91 win and condemn Power to their worst EVER start to a season

By Shayne Hope
 2 days ago

Carlton have held off a huge second-half challenge to post a thrilling three-point win and consign Port Adelaide to their worst start to an AFL season in club history.

A 50-point Blues lead before halftime was cut to just two points midway through the final term as the Power dramatically turned the match on its head.

Charlie Curnow's fifth goal gave Carlton breathing space as the last quarter ticked into time-on.

But Mitch Georgiades replied and Karl Amon had a set shot from outside 50 metres with one minute left on the clock that could have pinched the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffhfx_0fBoWM5j00
Jack Silvagni flies high for the Blues in their nail-biting win over the Power on Sunday. Carlton almost threw away a 50-point lead to their bottom-of-the-table rivals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twFKl_0fBoWM5j00
The Power's Tom Jonas seems to give Silvagni a facial as he tries to stop him taking a mark. Port are now 0-5 for the season - their worst ever start to a campaign

It was rushed through for a behind in a mad scramble on the line and the Blues hung on for a 14.10 (94) to 13.13 (91) victory at the MCG.

The result was ultimately Carlton's fourth win in five games and left Port in a 0-5 hole as pressure mounts on coach Ken Hinkley.

Former Power assistant Michael Voss has no such issues in his first year in charge of the Blues, but does need to address his side's issues coming out of the half-time break.

In wins over the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn, Carlton let their opponents claw their way back into the contest after holding a comfortable lead.

Having managed just four goals in the first half, Port mustered six to one in the third term.

The surge included two long bombs from Ryan Burton in his 100th game.

Port kicked another three goals to one in the last quarter, but the Curnow major was pivotal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGG3C_0fBoWM5j00
Aliir Aliir spoils Harry McKay's attempt at a mark. Carlton let their opponents back into a game they were in complete control of - just like they did against Hawthorn two weeks ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ULWx_0fBoWM5j00
Connor Rozee (pictured clashing with Carlton's Zac Williams) was a standout for the Power, grabbing 24 disposals to help bring them back into the game in a stunning momentum switch

He combined with fellow Blues spearhead Harry McKay (three) for eight goals while Zac Fisher kicked two.

Sam Walsh had 16 disposals in the first quarter alone, instrumental in setting up the Blues' dominant first half.

Walsh (38 touches), George Hewett (33) and Adam Cerra (32) all found plenty of the ball in the absence of captain and fellow midfielder Patrick Cripps.

But they were outgunned in the second half as Burton, Zak Butters (32 disposals), Darcy Byrne-Jones (26) and Connor Rozee (24) helped drag Port back into the contest.

Robbie Gray kicked three goals for the Power and Sam Powell-Pepper matched Burton and Georgiades with two.

Carlton have a tricky away game against Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round six, while Port Adelaide host depleted West Coast at Adelaide Oval.

