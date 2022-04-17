From sun-dappled valleys to mountain peaks pummeled by hail: Photographer's stunning shots show that the Lake District is mesmerising... whatever the weather
By Lucy Lovell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
2 days ago
Everyone knows Cumbria'sLake Districtlooks beautiful in blazing sunshine - but pictures by talented local photographerRoss Davidsonshow that it looks just as mesmerising in moody weather.
The28-year-old reveals: 'Often the best conditions for landscape photography come from being out during the bad weather. It’s the most dramatic.
'And if you’re not stood on that mountainside when the weather front has passed and the light emerges, then you won’t be able to make it up there in time to capture it!'
Since moving to the Lake District two years ago, the secondary school P.E teacher - who is originally from Merseyside - has dedicated a lot of his spare time to exploring the area's lesser-known mountain ranges – with spectacular results.
'I don’t often visit the easy-access “classic” photography locations... I’d say 95 per cent of my photography is taken high up in the fells in quite obscure locations,' he explains, adding: 'I love the Lake District. It’s incredibly unique and the diversity within a relatively small geographic area is wonderful to see. Regular visitors will understand when I say that each "corner" of the Lakes has its own unique feel, when you compare the rugged, rocky landscape around Wasdale and Eskdale to the gentle rolling fells in the east - it’s easy to understand why.'
For Ross, the dawn starts and long treks in horrendous weather are worth it when he captures stunning shots, such as snow-capped fells under dramatic clouds, and the mighty Scafell Pike - England's tallest mountain - in a shower of hail. Scroll on for our pick of some of Ross's most awe-inspiring photos...
