How to meal prep in 30 minutes: Nutritionist shares her go-to work lunchbox ideas that last an entire WEEK

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A nutritionist has shared how to prepare a week's worth of food in just 30 minutes.

Angela Martin, from Melbourne, always chooses meals that are quick and easy to make to reduce the amount of time spent in the kitchen.

On this occasion, she prepared two meals for her work lunches - a burrito bowl with salad and mince, and a Mexican-inspired salad with rice.

'This is probably one of the easiest preps I've ever done,' she said in a video posted on Instagram.

To keep the salads fresh for up to five days, Angela makes sure to always place a damp paper towel over the food in the bowl or container.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqwEx_0fBoWFue00
Melbourne nutritionist Angela Martin (pictured) is known for sharing meal prep tips and healthy hacks on social media 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZGh5_0fBoWFue00
In a recent Instagram video, she shared how to meal prep in just 30 minutes. On this occasion, she prepared two meals for her work lunches - a burrito bowl with salad and mince, and a Mexican-inspired salad with rice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18i4og_0fBoWFue00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fzdch_0fBoWFue00
Angela cuts down the time required by purchasing prepacked ingredients, such as beans and tortilla chips, which don't require any cooking
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdV9I_0fBoWFue00

Angela cuts down the time required by purchasing prepacked ingredients, such as beans, rice and tortilla chips, which don't require any cooking.

The ingredients for the Mexican-inspired salad included corn, shredded cucumber, lettuce and cabbage.

The only ingredient that needed to be cooked was the minced meat seasoned with taco spices.

Both meals would be ideal options for those wanting to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

'Like you, I have weeks when I just don't feel like meal prepping. But I just KNOW that I need to get myself organised if I want to stay on track, particularly if I'm looking to lose body fat,' Angela wrote.

'If you're looking to get leaner and achieve your weight loss goal, then you'll just need to have some sort of organisation.'

Dedicating some time every Sunday to prepare meals is a great way to avoid making poor eating choices during the week when hunger strikes.

'Remember that healthy eating doesn't have to complicated or time consuming. It's actually quite easy with the right guidance,' she added.

Angela's top meal prep tips:

1. Keep it simple

2. Choose meals with similar ingredients

3. Figure out your timings

4. Purchase pre-packaged foods – such as frozen vegetables or canned goods

#Lunchbox#Nutritionist#Cooking#Food Drink#Mexican
Daily Mail

