Aussies face waiting up to TWICE as long for a new passport after the government is flooded with applications - here's how long it's taking

Australians keen to travel overseas after two years of border closures are being warned passports are taking twice as long to process amid a backlog.

Since international travel resumed on November 1 last year for fully vaccinated Australians, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been flooded with visa and visa renewal applications.

So much so that DFAT has changed its advice, saying Australians should now allow six weeks to get their passport - double the usual three weeks.

'Due to the increased demand, passport applications are on average taking around 17 business days to process,' a spokesperson for DFAT said.

The previous time for the department to process visa applications was 10 days.

Australians are being advised to allow up to six weeks for passport applications to be processed before they travel (pictured: Sydney Airport on Friday)

One frustrated traveller took to Twitter after they were unable to get through to the Passport Office (pictured)

Many Australians have vented their frustration online over the delays and the inability to get through to anyone on the phone.

'Has anyone actually managed to get through to the Australian Passport office via phone? It doesn't even give you the option of waiting, just ends the call,' one person wrote to Twitter on Wednesday.

'Managed to get through after a 90 minute wait,' they posted on Friday.

'Yeah, It has been like that for the last four weeks,' another person agreed.

One person described how they had paid an extra $US300 for express processing before their trip and still only managed to get the document with 'three hours to spare'.

Griffith University professor Ian Hall said he had been trying to renew his childrens' passports for more than two months.

'One passport was issued and arrived about a month later. But the other one hasn't appeared,' Mr Hall told Traveller.

He added he had tried on 10 occasions to phone DFAT but was disconnected on nine because of their overloaded call volumes.

Australian passports come with a price tag of $308 or $533 for express processing (stock image)

After submitting a complaint via an online form, Mr Hall was finally contacted and told they would expedite the second application.

'I recognise that the Passport Office is working hard to process a high number of applications, as the borders have opened. But the opening was anticipated and the lack of information about applications is incredibly frustrating,' he said.

DFAT has said processing times vary for different reasons, such as if additional information is required or an application was filled out incorrectly, for example.

The Passport Office has issued more than 600,000 passports since November 1.