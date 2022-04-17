ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Out of Europe, trailing City and Liverpool in the league and with the club's future uncertain, the FA Cup is the last chance saloon for Chelsea... Wembley glory would offer solace in a crazy season

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nobody can accuse Chelsea of not taking the FA Cup seriously. The Roman Abramovich era at Stamford Bridge saw them lift the famous old trophy five times and lose a further three finals.

That includes the past two seasons, when the Blues have suffered defeats to Arsenal and Leicester City in what historians might one day label 'the Covid Cup finals' at a sparsely-populated Wembley.

As Thomas Tuchel's side march on the arch again, for Sunday's semi-final against Crystal Palace, there's no question Chelsea's season is in the last chance saloon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7kAl_0fBoWD9C00
Chelsea's defence of the Champions League was ended by Real Madrid on Tuesday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTmqC_0fBoWD9C00
Thomas Tuchel's side went out to the Spanish giants in heartbreaking fashion at the Bernabeu

They embellished their status as champions of Europe by winning the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup but, one by one, other targets have fallen by the wayside amid the chaotic downfall of Roman's Empire.

Though they topped the Premier League table in early December, Chelsea haven't been able to sustain the unforgiving pace set by Liverpool and Manchester City above them in the table.

They will comfortably secure another season in the Champions League but Tuchel's hopes of backing up last season's European success with domestic delight vanished amid a mid-season slog of injuries and Covid.

Chelsea battled through to the Carabao Cup final but were beaten on penalties by Liverpool after a contest that teetered on a knife-edge until the very last kick.

And despite a quite heroic effort in the Bernabeu on Tuesday night, Real Madrid forced Chelsea to surrender their Champions League crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXz30_0fBoWD9C00
Chelsea have prospered in the FA Cup during the Roman Abramovich era, winning it five times and reaching a further three finals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6tJS_0fBoWD9C00
Didier Drogba celebrates with Abramovich after Chelsea's FA Cup triumph back in 2017

So not for the first time in the past two decades, the FA Cup offers Chelsea a degree of late season solace, even if the prospect of taking on either Liverpool or Manchester City in the final is unappealing.

Given the prevailing mood of uncertainty at Stamford Bridge, as billionaire suitors jostle to present the most attractive bid after Abramovich was banished not only from the club but the country, any reward for such a demanding season would be very welcome.

If Chelsea make the Cup final, it will be their 60th game of the season with probably three further league fixtures after that. It's been a stretch at times even for such a large squad.

But winning the FA Cup will be a small measure of consolation, given the circumstances, after missing out on bigger prizes this time around.

Nobody can accurately predict at the moment what the imminent change of ownership means for Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcCCc_0fBoWD9C00
Chelsea beat Championship club Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals last month 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36c4rT_0fBoWD9C00
Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace in the semi-final - they thrashed Everton 4-0 last time out

Watching brief

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

FA Cup semi-final; Wembley Stadium

Sunday 4.30pm

Live on ITV and ITV Hub

It is unlikely whoever takes over will match Abramovich's benevolence, even if all that largesse is now tarnished by the oligarch's connections to Vladimir Putin.

Chances are the new owners will have to balance funding Chelsea with other business interests, even within the world of sport.

As Stan Kroenke has discovered, any big investment in the Los Angeles Rams leads to murmurs of discontent from the Arsenal fanbase and vice versa.

With their current squad, Chelsea may be able to sustain Champions League football for another couple of seasons but if the new ownership are not willing to break the bank to sign world class players, steady decline may follow.

So trips to Wembley in the FA Cup should be cherished and despite their extra time exertions in Madrid, Chelsea will be going all out to reach another final.

For the defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, out of contract this summer and set to depart, the FA Cup represents an opportunity to sign off on a high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9hDl_0fBoWD9C00
Antonio Rudiger is out of contract and likely to leave Chelsea for a European club this summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVKEU_0fBoWD9C00
Andreas Christensen is another defender Chelsea may have to replace in the summer window

Germany international Rudiger is coveted by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain with discussions over his next move set to step up in the coming days.

Christensen, meanwhile, has attracted attention from Barcelona and new bodies at the back will clearly be a priority for Tuchel in the summer window.

Any further squad upheaval will depend of the priorities of the new ownership but N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all regulars out of contract in 2023.

With the club under sanction until the sale goes through, there will be a certain nervousness among some players to sign for Chelsea and these players would have to be kept on and potentially leave for nothing next year.

But if the sale proceeds quickly, most if not all of the window will be available to strengthen, allowing scope for a few departures. Some long-serving and popular figures may be among those.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRDLg_0fBoWD9C00
N'Golo Kante (right) is among a number of Chelsea players out of contract in summer 2023

Not that anyone will be getting ahead of themselves. Notwithstanding the calibre of opposition that would await in a potential final, Crystal Palace are enjoying an excellent season.

It took a last-minute Hakim Ziyech goal for Chelsea to squeak past Palace at Selhurst Park the weekend after their Club World Cup win in February.

Since then, Patrick Vieira's rejuvenated side have lost just once, putting Arsenal to the sword in the league and thrashing Everton in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Unlike Chelsea, they will also have the advantage of a full week's preparation for the encounter. Tuchel may have to rotate his squad to compensate for tired legs after going the distance with Real.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aWic_0fBoWD9C00
Chelsea needed a last-minute winner from Hakim Ziyech to get the better of Palace in February

The German's first full season in English football has been a gruelling one. They've had the full experience, playing opponents as diverse as Plymouth Argyle, Al-Hilal, Palmeiras and Zenit St Petersburg.

They've already won two trophies for the collection with the FA Cup now at the forefront of their minds.

It won't be the season they really wanted but given the thick mist of uncertainty off the field, it's an old friend they'll gladly climb the Wembley steps to lift.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chelsea join the race for Manchester United transfer target

Chelsea have joined the race for Manchester United transfer target Antony. Antony has been linked to Manchester United due to reports that Erik ten Hag will soon be appointed manager of Manchester United, via The Athletic. The Dutch manager currently has Antony in his Ajax squad, and he could be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Pep Guardiola: FA Cup loss to Liverpool has little impact on Man City’s Premier League hopes

Pep Guardiola does not think Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City hands the Merseysiders a psychological advantage in the title race.City manager Guardiola believes Saturday’s thrilling clash at Wembley will only be relevant going forward if the two clubs meet again in the Champions League final.Liverpool won 3-2 at the national stadium to keep their quadruple bid on track while at the same time ending City’s hopes of winning a treble.Attention now turns back to the enthralling title race between the two clubs, with City holding a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League with seven...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Barcelona#Arsenal#The Fifa Club World Cup#The Champions League#European#Covid#Real Madrid
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We have to remember we all love football because teams like us can get here': Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish comes out fighting against the game's elite… as his American co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer bid to buy Chelsea

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has promised his ambition will not change if his co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer quit Selhurst Park for Chelsea. 'We'll be fine, we'll carry on doing what we do,' said Parish as he vowed to keep Palace moving forward and flying the flag for those clubs locked outside the Premier League elite.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must be ‘ready to fight’ for vital win over Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stressed to his players they must consider the visit of Manchester United as the chance to win “the most important three points in your life”.With seven Premier League matches remaining and a one-point deficit to leaders Manchester City Klopp’s side know they have to be perfect for the remainder of the season if they are to stand a chance of taking the title from their rivals.And while United, their traditional long-term foes, arrive in a situation a long way short of what could be considered their best, Klopp insists they cannot take anything for granted even...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

LaLiga talking points

April 19 (Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend in LaLiga. The leaders' last-gasp victory at Sevilla on Sunday extended their advantage over Barcelona to 15 points, though Xavi Hernandez's side were expected to close the gap with two games in hand, starting with Cadiz on Monday. However, a shock...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Golfing great Ernie Els insists his team boasting the likes of Man City boss Pep Guardiola, Tottenham star Harry Kane and ex-World No 1 Ash Barty are 'fired-up' to take on Fred Couples' Team USA in new Icons series

Golf's greats have provided us with thrilling match-play moments in tense and dramatic Ryder and Presidents Cups but now it's the turn of sport's other stars. Captained by two golfing superstars, some of the world's most iconic athletes will battle it out in the new Icons Series - a nine-hole team match-play tournament at the prestigious Liberty National Golf Club, New Jersey from June 30-July 1.
TENNIS
The Ringer

Liverpool and Chelsea Into the FA Cup Final, Plus a Premier League and European Roundup

Musa and Ryan begin by rounding up a busy weekend of European football, including some key results in Spain, France, and Germany, as well as the Dutch Cup final and the Scottish Cup semifinals (01:20). Next up, it’s on to the men’s FA Cup semifinals, where Liverpool blew Manchester City away in the opening stages on Saturday to win 3-2 despite a late City resurgence (16:58). On Sunday, Chelsea did enough to see off Crystal Palace and set up a repeat of this year’s Carabao Cup Final (31:20). There’s also a brief wrap-up of the Premier League weekend, which saw more twists in the race for the top four as well as another win for Brentford and Burnley’s sacking of Sean Dyche (42:34).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

338K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy