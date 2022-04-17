ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Watch as boxing rivals Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez are forced apart after clashing at Errol Spence Jr fight

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNTx3_0fBoW0l000

BOXING rivals Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez were forced apart after a ringside row.

The unbeaten American pair were in Texas to watch Errol Spence Jr's unification fight with Yordenis Ugas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1hVI_0fBoW0l000
Jermall Charlo, dressed in a cap and glasses, during the row

But footage captured inside the AT&T Stadium showed the pair rowing and having to be pulled apart.

Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza was even seen holding back WBC middleweight champion Charlo, 31.

Benavidez, 24, former super-middleweight title holder, was also filmed being restrained.

The two were in talks to fight while both campaigning to box Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, 31.

It is not determined what fulled tempers to boil over in Arlington but Benavidez's dad was also involved.

Later on in the night, Charlo's training partner Spence, 32, went on to stop Ugas, 35, in ten rounds.

He claimed the Cuban's WBA belt, adding to the WBC and IBF versions he brought into the bout.

Spence then called out Terence Crawford, 34, to an undisputed super-fight.

He said: “Everybody knows who I want next, I want Terence Crawford next.

“That’s the fight that I want, that’s the fight that everybody else wants and like I said, I’m going to get these straps.

“I’m going to go over there and take his s*** too.

“Terence, I’m coming for that motherf***ing belt.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBhz7_0fBoW0l000
Yordenis Ugas was beaten by Errol Spence Jr in ten rounds Credit: AP

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Yordenis Ugas rushed to hospital after brutal 10th-round stoppage against Errol Spence Jr left him with a SWOLLEN eye in welterweight title bout... as 'the Truth' unifies division after 14-month layoff

Yordenis Ugas was rushed to a local hospital in Texas for an eye examination after being brutally stopped in his bout with Errol Spence Jr. The Cuban was picked apart before a doctor ruled that his swollen eye meant he was no longer in a condition to be able to fight - leaving Spence as the unified welterweight champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: If Canelo Doesn't Want To Fight Me Next, He Should Give Up Belt And Let Me Fight For It

David Benavidez has every intention of sticking around at super middleweight until at least one more major title is back in his possession. The desire is a driving force behind his next fight, a showdown with former middleweight titlist David Lemieux for the interim WBC super middleweight title. The two collide May 21 on Showtime from Gila River Area in Glendale, Arizona in the second consecutive home state headliner for Benavidez (25-0, 22KOs), a Phoenix-based former WBC super middleweight titlist who is keen on entering his third title reign.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Boxing Scene

Romero: I Knew That I Was Innocent; I Just Didn't Wanna End Up Like DeShaun Watson

Rolando Romero was confident he would withstand the most trying time of his life because he was certain the truth was on his side. Romero informed Brian Custer during the newest episode of the Showtime broadcaster’s podcast that he believes money motivated “an evil person” to file a police report against him late in October in Henderson, Nevada. Police detectives in that Las Vegas suburb investigated a woman’s sexual assault allegation against Romero, which forced Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime to remove Romero from his pay-per-view main event versus Gervonta Davis, which was scheduled for December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
HENDERSON, NV
MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby Covington’ following Jorge Masvidal arrest

Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the alleged drama outside of the octagon between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. On Monday night, an altercation allegedly took place between the rivals in Miami Beach. According to police records, a victim — who MMA Fighting identified as Covington — was leaving the Papi Steak Restaurant when an alleged assailant, who was identified to officers as Masvidal, landed two punches to the victim’s face that led to a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist from the assault. Masvidal was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm, as well as criminal mischief.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Stephen Espinoza
Person
Jermall Charlo
Person
David Benavidez
SPORTbible

YouTuber Brutally Knocked Out By Pro Boxer With 0-13 Record

A YouTuber got an absolute hammering when he stepped in the ring with a professional fighter this weekend. Alberto Frati, who runs the FightersLife channel, went up against unfancied welterweight Stefan Markovic on Saturday night. Frati had one fight and one win behind him, having made his pro debut over...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

New Update On The Troubling Charges Against Chael Sonnen

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen was charged last month with one felony count of battery by strangulation and 10 misdemeanor counts of battery. This stems from a December altercation at a Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. It’s been reported in the past that Sonnen was accused of beating up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Errol Spence#Combat#American#Espn#Showtime Sports#Wbc#Mexican#Cuban#Wba#Ibf
Boxing Insider

Errol Spence Jr. Stops Yordenis Ugas, Calls Out Terence Crawford

There was a sense of contrition coming from Errol Spence Jr. With the unified welterweight champion spending the past few years on the mend as opposed to inside the ring, the Dallas native vowed to make up for lost time. While many were attempting to look past Yordenis Ugas, his...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

Spence adds 3rd title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. took a few rounds to find his rhythm and range after a long layoff. In the end, he had another championship belt. Spence became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home crowd, when his fight against Yordenis Ugás was stopped in the 10th round Saturday night because of the WBA champ's right eye that was almost completely swollen shut.
NFL
Boxing Scene

Crawford To Spence: Keep My Belts Warm, I'll Be Coming To Grab 'Em Later This Year

Terence Crawford was among the most interested observers for Errol Spence Jr’s latest win and for good reason. The three-division and long-reigning WBO welterweight titlist live tweeted throughout Spence’s sensational tenth-round, technical knockout of Yordenis Ugas to unify the WBA/WBC/IBF titles. Spence overcame a couple of rocky moments to shut down Ugas’ offense and leave the Cuban’s right eye swollen to the point of forcing referee Laurence Cole to stop the Showtime Pay-Per-View main event Saturday evening at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
394K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy