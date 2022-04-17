ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting Gijon players ATTACK Real Oviedo goalkeeper Joan Femenias in shocking full-time scenes after the tense Asturias derby in Spain's second division saw the shot-stopper's side clinch a 1-0 win

Real Oviedo goalkeeper Joan Femenias appeared to be targeted and attacked by a number of Sporting Gijon players in the aftermath of their clash on Saturday.

Oviedo emerged victorious from the tense Asturias derby as an own goal from Juan Berrocal handed them a 1-0 win in the Spanish second division.

However, their result was marred by shocking scenes as Gijon players were seen attacking the Oviedo shot-stopper after the final whistle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zu4bu_0fBoVz2V00
Remarkable footage has emerged of Femenias being on the receiving end of the Gijon players' post-match rage.

The goalkeeper can be seen standing near the edge of his box while his team-mates celebrated their victory at the other end of the pitch and appeared to exchange words with a Gijon player.

One of the Sporting man's team-mates swiftly rushed over and shoved Femenias in the shoulder with his chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQLvz_0fBoVz2V00
Femenias (left) could be seen exchanging words with a Sporting player 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yJQh_0fBoVz2V00
The Sporting man's team-mates raced over before surrounding the shotstopper

The situation then escalated as seven more players raced over and surrounded the keeper before beginning to shove him back towards his own goal.

The opposition players then appeared to hit Femenias with one even gripping him around the neck and waist.

Femenias was rescued by Gijon midfielder Gaspar Campos who pulled his rival away from his enraged team-mates before the players were separated and Femenias was ushered to safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlIof_0fBoVz2V00
Femenias was rescued by Gaspar Campos who pulled him away from his enraged team-mates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnt3J_0fBoVz2V00
The rival players were then separated and Femenias ushered to safety 

It currently remains unclear what sparked the incident with tensions running high off the back of the derby clash.

Following the game, Oviedo boss Jose Angel 'Cuco' Ziganda apologised if the players felt 'offended' by his side's celebrations after the victory.

But the manager insisted that 'when you win you want to celebrate in an effusive manner and the loser feels frustrated.'

'I understand the anger of Sporting but also the joy of ours,' he said.

After sealing all three points, Oviedo sit sixth in the second division, bolstering their playoff hopes, while their derby day rivals are down at 17th.

