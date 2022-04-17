ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poppy Delevingne stuns in a red knit dress as she attends Revolve Festival in La Quinta - amid split rumours from husband James Cook

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Poppy Delevingne was all smiles on Saturday as she attended Revolve Festival in La Quinta.

Despite rumours that she has split up with her husband-of-eight years, James Cook, the model looked in high spirits as she lapped up Coachella's weekend fun.

Poppy, 35, stunned in a red knit dress complete with gold beads and fringed detailing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOE8U_0fBoUtqm00
Chic: Poppy Delevingne stunned in a red knit dress as she attended Revolve Festival in La Quinta on Saturday - amid split rumours from husband James Cook

The enviable festival garment allowed Poppy to show off her toned pins, which she paraded in a pair of black leather heeled boots.

The London-born beauty coiffed her bright blonde locks with a gorgeous wave and accessorised with a statement pair of round shades.

She stopped for a striking photograph with actor Evangelo Bousis, Italian model Bianca Brandolini d'Adda and fashion designer Peter Dundas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QYHz_0fBoUtqm00
Gorgeous: The model, 35, stunned in a red knit dress complete with gold beads and fringed detailing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRY60_0fBoUtqm00
Candid: The London-born beauty coiffed her bright blonde locks with a gorgeous wave and accessorised with a statement pair of round shades
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AyUkh_0fBoUtqm00
Lady in red: The enviable festival garment allowed Poppy to show off her toned pins, which she paraded in a pair of black leather heeled boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00B4cn_0fBoUtqm00
Wow: She stopped for a striking photograph with (from L-R) actor Evangelo Bousis, Italian model Bianca Brandolini d'Adda and fashion designer Peter Dundas

Earlier this year, the Mail On Sunday reported that Poppy and her husband, 42, 'have consciously uncoupled' and have been little more than friends for the best part of a year.

At Saturday's event, she was seen with several gold fashion rings but her unique blue diamond engagement and wedding rings were once again missing.

In February, she flashed her ringless hand to photographers at Perfect Magazine's London Fashion Week party at The Standard, days after also being pictured without the sparkler at family friend Joan Collins ' anniversary bash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHnFw_0fBoUtqm00
Jewellery: At Saturday's event, she was seen with several gold fashion rings but her unique blue diamond engagement and wedding rings were once again missing

The model married James in 2014 at a lavish Knightsbridge church ceremony, with sisters Cara and Chloe Delevingne among her 17 bridesmaids.

After being together for five years, James, who works for his family's aerospace company, proposed in October 2012 with a bespoke jewellery box by Anya Hindmarch. It contained an engagement ring alongside pictures of the couple and the words 'will you marry me?' embossed in gold.

The Mail On Sunday also reported that Poppy had moved into her own place in West London, with an insider spilling: 'James is refusing to accept things are over.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MH2tw_0fBoUtqm00
Split: Earlier this year, the Mail On Sunday reported that Poppy and her husband, 42, 'have consciously uncoupled' and have been little more than friends for the best part of a year (pictured May 2019)

