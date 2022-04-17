ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Belal Muhammad eager to fight Colby Covington after calling him a 'coward' following his dominant victory over Brazilian star Vicente Luque in the UFC Vegas 51 main event

By Sam May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Belal Muhammad produced a stunning showing to defeat Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51 in the main event in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Chicago-born fighter has had to wait nearly five-and-a-half years to get revenge on Luque, but used fast footwork and well-timed takedowns to ensure he secured victory in last night's final.

Muhammad put on a dominant performance in front of the judges, scoring 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in his favor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOBNI_0fBoUsy300
Belal Muhammad took on Brazil's Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51 in the early hours of Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4erD_0fBoUsy300
Muhammad, 33, won and got revenge over his opponent who defeated him in November 2016

'This was my hump I had to get over,' Muhammad said afterwards. 'He knocked me out. Now what do you got to say? I won. I knew it was going to be one of my hardest challenges', Muhammad said.

'I knew Luque was the best of both worlds [with striking and grappling] and he knocked me out so he had that over me. It showed that I can do it all. I can wrestle with the best. I can strike with the best. I can grapple with the best.'

Muhammad never allowed his opponent to settle and constantly frustrated the veteran welterweight contender throughout the fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fbKz_0fBoUsy300
The Chicago-born fighter was constantly on the toes of Luque and never let him settle

The 33-year-old was in fine form having previously fallen to Luque by knockout in just 79 seconds in their first encounter in November 2016.

Unanimous decision victory takes Muhammad's unbeaten streak to eight in a row and he wasted no time calling his shot against another top-ranked welterweight he's been trying to fight for several years now.

'I'm going to stop calling for the champ cause nobody wants to give me that shot,' Muhammad said. 'So let me get the big mouth Karen. Colby Covington's out here calling out [155 pounders]. Come fight a real '70-pounder, you coward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3glq_0fBoUsy300
Muhammad has called out Colby Covington labelling him a 'coward' and is ready to fight him

'I'm a real '70 pounder. I'm winning fights. I'm not [Jorge] Masvidal off two losses. I'm not [Tyron] Woodley off five losses. I'm 'Bully B' off seven wins. Come fight a real challenge, coward.'

There is no guarantee Muhammad will get his wish, but any questions about his credibility in the hierarchy of the welterweight division were emphatically answered with his win over Luque.

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby Covington’ following Jorge Masvidal arrest

Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the alleged drama outside of the octagon between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. On Monday night, an altercation allegedly took place between the rivals in Miami Beach. According to police records, a victim — who MMA Fighting identified as Covington — was leaving the Papi Steak Restaurant when an alleged assailant, who was identified to officers as Masvidal, landed two punches to the victim’s face that led to a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist from the assault. Masvidal was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm, as well as criminal mischief.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Suspended By ESPN As Las Vegas Battery Case Unfolds

Former UFC title challenger and current broadcaster Chael Sonnen will be absent from ESPN programming amidst his battery case. Sonnen has been charged with 11 acts of battery, including one felony battery with the use of strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 27.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Colby Covington
Person
Belal Muhammad
MMAmania.com

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad full fight video from UFC 205

UFC welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will run it back in the UFC Vegas 51 main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., April 16, 2022) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luque captured a first-round knockout victory over Muhammad when they first went to war at the UFC 205 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2016.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jorge Masvidal charged over alleged confrontation with UFC rival Colby Covington

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief by Miami Beach Police following an alleged confrontation with rival Colby Covington.Police responded to a disturbance outside a steak restaurant on Monday evening, which followed on from Masvidal’s recent defeat by Covington, his former friend, in their welterweight contest at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5.According to the Miami Beach Police report, Covington, 34, said Masvidal ran up to him and “struck him without notice or warning” with a closed fist to his mouth and eye, suffering a fractured tooth as a result.ARREST: MBPD Detectives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad takes place live tonight, and we’ve got you covered with the results and highlights right here. In the main event, top-10 welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will go at it as they both look to draw closer to a world title shot. In the co-main event, Caio Borralho (10-1) takes on the undefeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0).
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coward#Combat#Brazilian
Whiskey Riff

UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal Charged With Felony Battery After Reportedly Fracturing Colby Covington’s Tooth Outside Miami Steakhouse

UFC fighter Colby Covington obliterated Jorge Masvidal earlier this month at UFC 272, but it appears that Masvidal wasn’t ready for the fight to end on the big stage. According to ESPN, Masvidal has been charged with felony battery, after he attacked Covington outside of a Miami Beach hotspot called Papi Steak late last night.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 event was headlined by a welterweight rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad. Luque (21-8-1 MMA) and Muhammad (21-3 MMA) had originally collided way back at UFC 205 in November of 2016. That night it was ‘The Silent Assassin’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Makes A Boxing Fight Offer To Michael Bisping

Jake Paul has given former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping an offer for a fight after naming him on his recently released ‘hit list.’. Paul is coming off of a year in the boxing ring in which he earned knockouts over former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. He’s expected to return to boxing later this year.
UFC
The Independent

‘You’re an easy fight’: Jake Paul challenges former UFC champion Michael Bisping to boxing match

Jake Paul has seemingly picked out Michael Bisping as his preferred next opponent in the boxing ring, challenging the former UFC champion to “get licensed to fight”.YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out all of his opponents, including another ex-UFC champion in Tyron Woodley, as well as Ben Askren – who fought in the UFC and held titles in other mixed martial arts promotions.Bisping, 43, retired from fighting in 2017 after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, in part citing concerns over losing vision in his left eye.The Briton...
UFC
FanSided

Yancy Medeiros on joining Bellator, fighting in Hawaii, Nate Diaz, and more

Yancy Medeiros talks about his training camp for his upcoming fight at Bellator 279 on April 23. Yancy Medeiros is beginning a new road in this MMA career. After spending eight years in the UFC, Medeiros and the organization parted ways last year. The split may have been a blessing in disguise for Medeiros who is now getting the chance to fight on his home island of Hawaii after not fighting at home for years. The new promotion that is bringing him how to his family and friends is Bellator MMA.
HONOLULU, HI
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

338K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy