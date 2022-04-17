ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Roosters just beat Warriors after Kiwi side give them an almighty fright by racing to early lead and scoring stunning try on the last tackle late in the game

By Stirling Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Sydney Roosters have held on to beat the Warriors in their Easter Sunday clash after conceding an early lead and surviving a late scare from a flash of Reece Walsh brilliance.

The match at the Sydney Cricket Ground was greatly anticipated as the Roosters were honouring their 2002 NRL Premiership side, which beat the Warriors 30-8 for the club's 12th premiership.

But the Kiwis were first to strike, slotting a penalty conversion after Roosters skipper James Tedesco avoided being sin-binned for holding down Addin Fonua-Blake as he looked to capitalise on momentum from a line break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I083C_0fBoUpJs00
Roosters skipper James Tedesco was lucky not to be sin-binned for a professional foul that gifted the Warriors their first points of the match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXoXi_0fBoUpJs00
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves embraces his counterpart, Addin Fonua-Blake. The Warriors and Roosters wore commerative replica jerseys from the 2002 NRL grand final, which the Roosters won 30-8

Warriors winger Edward Kosi then crossed for a try after a slick left-edge backline play.

It took 28 minutes for the Tricolours to open their account, sending the ball through the quick hands of Kevin Naiqama for Daniel Tupou to finish in the left corner.

The Roosters got to the lead for the first time at the 52-minute mark when Naiqama pounced on a loose ball from a Luke Keary bomb.

Sam Walker channeled the spirit of 2002 Roosters five-eighth Brad Fittler with a great display.

The 19-year-old half busted out of three tackles, sent deceptive grubbers or crisp passes left and right, kicked five goals and scored a try for a personal tally of 14 points.

When he planted the ball with his fingertips in the 60th minute after some nifty footwork, it gave the Roosters the momentum they needed to wrap up the match with a 20-8 lead - but the Warriors were far from done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asgb1_0fBoUpJs00
Sam Walker forces the ball down with his fingertips in the Roosters' 22-14 win 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJcx3_0fBoUpJs00
Reece Walsh (centre) kicks the ball off his left foot after a burst of space, gifting Dalene Watene-Zelezniak a try in the right corner in a scintillating last-tackle play

Nathan Brown's side then took a chance on the last tackle in the 64th minute, with fullback Reece Walsh finding some running room before getting the ball to Dallin Watene-Zelezniak on the wing with a pinpoint left-foot kick.

Watene-Zelezniak did the rest, leaving Daniel Tupou stranded with a neat dummy as he scored untouched.

That Roosters team, along with coach Ricky Stuart, were special guests at the famous SCG on Sunday, while both teams wore replica jerseys from two decades ago.

Ill-discipline from the Warriors helped the Roosters to secure their third consecutive win, while the Warriors snapped their three-match winning streak.

Chooks enforcers Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Victor Radley were placed on report for high shots.

The Warriors now head to Melbourne to take on the Storm in their traditional Anzac Day match.

Comments / 0

